CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu flexed his political muscle in vetoing three Democratic bills that would raise the state’s minimum wage, expand renewable energy subsidies and block a Sununu-backed, alternative learning program for public schools.
All three of his Friday vetoes will have overtones in the upcoming election, considering the two-term governor has enough legislative backing to sustain all of them when lawmakers return in September to take them up.
Since 2010, New Hampshire has had no state minimum wage, meaning businesses use the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
Sununu said a higher minimum wage would force employers to eliminate jobs or give employees fewer hours in the wake of the economic downtown caused by the pandemic.
“Now is exactly the wrong time to pursue policies that will reduce the chances of Granite Staters being able to get back to work, and that will further hinder our employers who are already struggling in this global pandemic,” Sununu wrote.
Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, authored the bill (HB 731) — nearly identical to one Sununu vetoed in 2019 — that would raise the wage minimum to $10 on Jan. 1 and $12 an hour on Jan. 1, 2023.
“Year after year, New Hampshire falls further behind our neighboring states, all of whom have a minimum wage of at least $10,” Soucy said, calling the veto a “disappointment.”
Renewable energy bill
The renewable energy bill would raise how much electricity power generators must buy in alternative forms such as solar, hydro and biomass or pay into a renewable energy fund.
Senate Majority Leader and candidate for governor Dan Feltes said Sununu’s opposition to these subsidies is the reason New Hampshire has among the highest energy costs in the nation.
“Governor Sununu vetoing SB 124 is telling everyone New Hampshire is closed for clean energy, which is especially problematic when New Hampshire’s economy has been so heavily hit by COVID-19,” Feltes said.
Sununu said this measure is even worse for consumers than the one he vetoed last year.
“It has the potential to cost electric ratepayers $300 million annually in new subsidies with more than $100 million per year in ratepayer money going to fund solar developers’ profits,” Sununu said.
Education fight goes on
Sununu and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut have promoted the Learn Everywhere program approved by the Board of Education, which allows school districts to adopt alternative programs that award credit toward high school graduation.
The bill Sununu vetoed would have required the state have vetting and application mandates before school districts could approve any such program.