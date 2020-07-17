CONCORD – In a flurry of activity, Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed five bills dealing with unemployment benefits, an independent review of the state's response to COVID-19 in nursing homes, changing subsidies for renewable energy and giving labor unions access to public employee’s information.
But the two-term Republican did find some common ground with the Democrat-led Legislature on Friday, signing bills that reform prescription drug and absentee voting laws while maintaining substance abuse services in Nashua.
Sununu insisted the change in unemployment benefits would put the state out of compliance with federal laws.
This would mean the state’s jobless could no longer receive the extra $600-per-week benefit that runs through the end of this month, he said. Congress is considering whether to extend those extra benefits but perhaps at a lower level.
Sununu said he vetoed a "well-intentioned" bill on COVID-19 spending (SB 1246) because it was redundant to actions he's already taken to support child care and long-term care programs.
But the bill also required a review of the state's handling of the virus in nursing homes.
Sununu's critics maintain he was too slow to respond to the pandemic.
One energy veto would expand how much independent users such as municipalities could produce their own power and sell it back to utility companies, known as net metering (HB 466).
Sununu said this would offer the break to a “select few” that already built systems and invite new generators to get the break that could only be passed on in higher electric bills for other customers.
“In simple terms, it is a handout to those already profiting at the expense of ratepayers across New Hampshire, including those who can least afford to bear the cost of higher energy bills,” Sununu said.
A second energy bill veto was over changing the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative by getting rid of ratepayer rebates (SB 122), identical to a bill Sununu vetoed in 2019.
The employee privacy bill (SB 19) would ban giving out the home and personal emails, addresses and cell phone numbers of all government workers except for labor unions that could get that info.
Supporters sought the exemption as they said union members were contacted by outside groups and encouraged not to pay union dues in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down that dues requirement.
The prescription drug bill (HB 1260) that Senate Majority Leader and Democratic candidate for governor Dan Feltes also authored allows the state to enter into a compact to purchase cheaper drugs in Canada though that country has yet to approve similar efforts by other states to do this.
It also sets the lowest out-of-pocket cost in the nation for consumers to purchase insulin, capped at $100 per month with no deductibles and mandates more transparency on drug pricing.
Sununu and lawmakers also came together on temporary changes just for this election to make it easier for voters to cast ballots during the pandemic (HB 1266).
The measure allows anyone to give the virus as the reason to get an absentee ballot and lets them make only one request to get that ballot for both the primary and general elections.
"With the pandemic resurging around the country, the Governor’s actions will help protect the health of our voters, and particularly the health of our poll workers, who will be better protected when more people vote absentee,” said Olivia Zink with Open Democracy Action. “No person should have to choose between their health and their right to vote.”
Under current law, voters must either be outside their voting district on election day or disabled in order to get an absentee ballot.
“We worked with all the stakeholders on this,” Sununu said.
Last week, Sununu did veto a Democrat-sponsored bill making permanent changes in election laws that included having New Hampshire join those states that allow voters to get an absentee ballot without giving any reason for one.
The substance abuse bill for Nashua (HB 1230) ensures the city will continue receiving state grants for treatment even though the city as of July 1 closed its own Safe Station program.
Nashua’s public health department has been working on a replacement model for the program. In the meantime, people are urged to get assistance from Southern New Hampshire Health that’s operating the Doorway program for the area.