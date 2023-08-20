Sununu
Gov. Chris Sununu

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

Gov. Chris Sununu is calling on the members of the state’s congressional delegation to help boost security at New Hampshire’s border with Canada, citing what he terms a “surge of activity.”

Sununu is asking the delegation for help in securing an ICE Delegation Agreement, after the Department of Homeland Security refused to enter into a new agreement, and to identify funding to increase resources across the 295-mile Swanton Sector — specifically the 58-mile section located in New Hampshire.