Gov. Chris Sununu is calling on the members of the state’s congressional delegation to help boost security at New Hampshire’s border with Canada, citing what he terms a “surge of activity.”
Sununu is asking the delegation for help in securing an ICE Delegation Agreement, after the Department of Homeland Security refused to enter into a new agreement, and to identify funding to increase resources across the 295-mile Swanton Sector — specifically the 58-mile section located in New Hampshire.
“Illegal border crossings, drug trafficking, and other crimes are increasing in frequency, and a stronger response from the federal government is necessary to keep Granite Staters from becoming victims to these bad actors,” Sununu wrote.
Border activity has been “increasing exponentially” in both the entire Swanton Sector and locally in New Hampshire, Sununu writes, saying in February, the Swanton Sector saw an 846% increase in “encounters and apprehensions” compared to the same period in FY’22.
The Swanton Sector includes New York, Vermont and New Hampshire.
“Just this month, there have been reports that the 5,400 apprehensions in the Swanton Sector have eclipsed the last nine years combined,” Sununu writes.
“Law enforcement has consistently encountered large groups of people when individuals and pairs were previously the norm. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in contraband has been discovered and seized. Border Patrol and local law enforcement are dedicated and efficient, but they do not have the resources to stop hundreds of crossings per month. The federal government must give them the support they need.”
Sununu visited the northern border earlier this month, and determined “enforcing the law” near the border “presents a significant challenge due to difficult terrain and sparse population.”
“More staff and equipment will always be helpful, but the real issue is communication,” Sununu wrote.
“Radio and cellular signals are wildly inconsistent. Officers and agents drop in and out of contact frequently, placing them in serious physical danger whenever they are pursuing a suspect or responding to an emergency.”
In the past, Sununu writes, pursuits have been terminated over concern for responding officers’ safety.
Sununu said the state has set aside approximately $1.4 million to pay for “equipment, overtime, and other expenses that will help reinforce our law enforcement presence on and around the border.”
“We are the most fiscally responsible state in the country, but that money will only stretch so far over the course of two years,” Sununu writes. “We are also exploring other legislative and rules changes to help the state, municipalities, and landowners tackle the issue of illegal immigration.”Sununu says the state is “extremely limited” it what at can do at the local level to address the border issue after the Department of Homeland Security denied New Hampshire’s request for an ICE Delegation Agreement, which would have allowed state police and local law enforcement to investigate alleged violations of federal law and detain suspects pending transfer to Border Patrol’s custody.
“As it stands now, unless a crossing occurs on private property or the suspect otherwise violates our state’s trespassing laws, there is little we can do to stop the suspect or prevent the crossing in the first place,” writes Sununu. “We will vigorously protect the safety and property of Granite Staters who live near the border, and we wish we could approach the broader national security and humanitarian crisis with the same vigor.”In May, the ACLU of New Hampshire filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking data from Customs and Border Protection on the number of apprehensions and encounters at the New Hampshire-Canada border.