Sunun offers 'path' for legalizing pot he would support
Gov. Chris Sununu says he would sign legislation to legalize the sale of marijuana to adults if the state controlled it with a program focused on “harm reduction, not profits.”

 By Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader Staff

CONCORD — A day after the cause took what looked like a fatal blow, Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday he would sign legislation that would have the state control the legal sale of marijuana to adults for recreational use with a program focused on “harm reduction, not profits.”

Sununu said there is still time in the waning weeks of the 2023 legislative session to get this long-debated topic over the finish line.