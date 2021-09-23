A University of New Hampshire poll released Thursday shows Granite Staters' approval of Gov. Chris Sununu slipping, a figure pulled lower as the Republican governor loses his luster for Democrats.
After approval ratings above 80% during the early months of the pandemic, only 57% of respondents to the Granite State Poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, approve of Sununu's job performance.
Disapproval of the governor is at 37% among poll respondents -- the highest it has been since he took office in 2017, pollsters noted.
Approval of the governor's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is also continuing a three-month slide, with 60% of respondents saying Sununu is still doing a good job.
In the first months of the pandemic, Sununu, a Republican, enjoyed approval from a majority of Democrats. Some 60% of Democratic poll respondents approved of Sununu back in May and June of 2020 -- but now, just 27% of respondents who identified as Democrats approved of his job performance.
Though dipping lower, New Hampshire voters' approval of Sununu remains higher than their opinion of President Joe Biden.
Biden's approval rating ticked up ever so slightly in September, according to another university poll released this week -- though approval of the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drop.