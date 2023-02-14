CONCORD — The $13.9 billion state budget proposed Tuesday by Gov. Chris Sununu includes a significant revamping of state aid to education, a repeal of a tax on telephone calls, an overhaul of state licensing and pay raises of 10% and 2% for all state workers by July 2024.

Sununu called for using a state budget surplus to invest $55 million more in affordable housing and $75 million in school building aid, make a down payment on a $50 million new prison for men in Concord and deposit $94 million more into the state’s Rainy Day Fund.