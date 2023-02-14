CONCORD — The $13.9 billion state budget proposed Tuesday by Gov. Chris Sununu includes a significant revamping of state aid to education, a repeal of a tax on telephone calls, an overhaul of state licensing and pay raises of 10% and 2% for all state workers by July 2024.
Sununu called for using a state budget surplus to invest $55 million more in affordable housing and $75 million in school building aid, make a down payment on a $50 million new prison for men in Concord and deposit $94 million more into the state’s Rainy Day Fund.
The plan would increase total spending by 12% and spending from state taxes by 11.6% over the two-year budget cycle that begins this July 1.
“Unlike Washington, D.C., we balance our budgets in the 603 -- just like families do and just like businesses have to do,” Sununu said in a 22-minute address to the Legislature Tuesday afternoon.
Into his seventh year as governor, Sununu for the first time proposed permanent changes to the education aid formula, even as the state faces two lawsuits that claim the current law does not meet the constitutional obligation to ensure all students have access to an adequate education.
The complex plan would increase total state aid by $100 million through the elimination of “stabilization grants,” which for 15 years have been used to prop up existing grants that go to all school districts.
Sununu's plan would allocate more money to school districts of “extraordinary” need, defined as those that are more income- or property-poor than others.
The proposal gives all school districts more by increasing the base per pupil aid by 25%. The extra grant for each low-income student receiving free or reduced lunch would go up by 30%.
This plan would increase grants by 2% a year for five years, staggering the impact on property-rich towns that stand to get less under the new formula.
“So how can we possibly spend more money on public education than ever before yet still cut taxes and reduce the obligation from local communities? As we like to say in New Hampshire, we are wicked smart,” Sununu said.
“Right now the education funding formula, I think we can all agree, is overly complicated and fundamentally imbalanced, and it creates an unspent surplus each year.”
Claim: $200M not enough
Zack Sheehan, director of the New Hampshire School Funding Fairness Project, said Sununu's revamp is a “step in the right direction” but doesn't go far enough.
“$200 million in increased education funding from the state will help, but it does not fully address the $2.3 billion being downshifted on local property tax payers every year,” Sheehan said in a statement.
On taxes, Sununu called for repealing the 7% communications tax, which has been declining steadily in recent years.
“We tax people for making a phone call? It’s just so regressive,” Sununu said.
The governor admitted “one of the toughest” changes he proposed would eliminate 14 of the nearly 40 boards that license professions in this state.
“The state doesn’t license the contractor who frames your house, but for some reason we license the person who plants a rosebush in your front yard. Think about that. Not anymore,” Sununu said.
“Less red tape and more common sense -- that’s how we grow our businesses and our economy. That’s the New Hampshire way.”
Sununu's plan would increase the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification's budget by $2 million to create a uniform accountability standard that also would allow anyone with a comparable out-of-state license to get a New Hampshire license automatically.
The pay raises for state employees, which would cost $30 million over the next two years, will help address a vacancy rate throughout state government of about 20%, he said.
“The success of New Hampshire is not because of the politicians in Concord. It’s because of the commitment to customer service from our employees that allows New Hampshire to be recognized as having America’s best return on taxpayer investment and the most efficient government in the nation,” Sununu said.
State Employees Association President Rich Gulla praised the move.
“We have survived a global pandemic together, and we are very thankful that Granite Staters’ tireless and steadfast efforts are being recognized in this budget,” Gulla said.
Statue for Christa McAuliffe
Sununu also would set aside $500,000 to build a statue on the State House grounds to honor the late teacher-in-space Christa McAuliffe, along with a $5 million program for robotics education in every middle and high school and $2 million to update the civics curriculum in public schools.
“Not all heroes wear capes, but some wore spacesuits,” Sununu said, noting the statute would honor McAuliffe’s “selfless contribution to the state of New Hampshire and the world.” McAuliffe died in the Challenger space shuttle explosion in 1986.
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said Sununu struck the right tone with a budget he said would make New Hampshire more attractive for business while meeting the needs of the most vulnerable, including those with mental illness and disabilities and those suffering from drug addiction.
“He’s got a six-year record of producing budgets that are balanced, responsible and look forward,” Bradley said.
“I think it’s a great start. We are looking forward to what the House sends us to the Senate.”
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, praised a proposed doubling of spending on education freedom accounts, which would make wealthier families eligible for the taxpayer-paid subsidy if they have “at-risk” children in one of nine categories, including children who are bullied or disabled or come from migrant, foster or military families.
‘When it comes to families, we cannot forget the most fundamental role parents play in their children’s lives. This is why we are committed to continuing the support of education choice here in NH - allowing parents to make the right decisions for their families," Packard said in a statement.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley charged Sununu’s budget menu appeared to be tied to his exploration of a run for president in 2024.
“While Chris Sununu’s last budget was a Trojan horse for the most extreme legislation the state of New Hampshire has ever seen, this year’s budget is like the worst chocolate in the assortment — a thin outer layer of good policy masking a dense, chewy wafer of sticky, bitter far-right legislation designed to make New Hampshire look more like Florida — just as Chris Sununu tries every day to look more like (Gov.) Ron DeSantis,” Buckley said.