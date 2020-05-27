Democratic candidate for governor Dan Feltes of Concord has captured one of the prized endorsements of the 2020 primary campaign, from the last Democrat who ran against Gov. Chris Sununu.
Former five-term state Sen. Molly Kelly of Harrisville said she saw Feltes become an accomplished fighter to improve the plight of working families when both served in the Senate.
“I believe and see and hear from people that they want a governor that they can trust and Dan is the person we can trust,” Kelly said during a telephone interview announcing her support.
In 2018, Sununu, a Newfields Republican, won a second term as governor with 53 percent of the vote to 46 percent for Kelly.
Libertarian Jilletta Jarvis got just over 1 percent of the vote.
“Dan is ready to be a leader; the people of New Hampshire know that. The more they get to know Dan, the rest will see that for sure,” Kelly said.
“I was in a campaign two years ago; this is a totally different campaign and Dan is ready for it.’’
Feltes said Kelly has been a champion for women and families and he’s delighted to have her support.
“She has been there every step of the way, leading the charge; that is the type of voice we are going to continue to need to lead us going forward,” Feltes said. “Whatever help Molly is willing to provide, that is what this campaign will take and I will be so grateful for it.”
Feltes sharpening his attack
In recent weeks, Feltes has stepped up his criticism of Sununu’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a lack of transparency right now; we have the least transparent governor in modern history,” Feltes said. “We have someone who is not working with the Legislature, issuing a record 57 vetoes, 42 of which had bipartisan support.”
The staff head of the Republican State Committee predicted voters will reject Feltes as a liberal tax and spender.
“Certainly understandable Dan is still upset that Governor Sununu vetoed his income tax bill last session,” said Executive Director Elliot Gault.
“New Hampshire families re-elected Chris Sununu to hold the line and veto bad legislation, including Dan’s income tax, and will re-elect him again in 2020.”
Sununu vetoed a mandatory paid family and medical leave bill Feltes authored. The measure offered an automatic payroll deduction as one of several options that companies and workers could choose to finance the health-care benefit.
In the Democratic primary, Feltes faces Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky of Concord, who has the support of two-time New Hampshire presidential primary winner Bernie Sanders. Volinsky supported both of Sanders’ White House runs.
As the Senate’s top Democrat, Feltes started early and has collected more endorsements, including from nine of 14 state senators, more than 90 state representatives and 10 labor unions, along with House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook and former Executive Councilor Colin Van Ostern of Concord, who first ran against Sununu in 2016.
“I do know Dan up close. One of the things I value so much about Dan is that every day he is looking out for every single person in New Hampshire,” Kelly summed up.
“He is committed to working so that no one person falls through the cracks.”