CONCORD — Several of Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget proposals took a hit on Monday.
His plan to eliminate state boards and licenses was shut down by the House Finance Committee. As was $40 million in funding for a new state prison for men and $25 million he wanted to go to the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority Affordable Housing Fund.
Sununu called for spending $30 million in state surplus on his Invest NH program, a program designed to “accelerate the approval and construction of affordable workforce housing” that he started last year with $100 million in federal grants. The proposed budget eliminated Invest NH subsidies for developers while leaving $15 million in grants to communities.
The affordable housing fund set aside was reduced to $15 million and the committee also got rid of a proposed tax credit for those who add housing in historic properties.
Sununu also wanted $50 million toward a new prison for men in Concord that experts said could cost more than $350 million.
Instead, the House plan only includes the $10 million needed for design and engineering for the new complex.
Public school aid, dividends tax
On the flip side, the House Finance Committee proposal would add $20 million a year in aid to public schools by ramping up the timetable for Sununu’s plan to send more grant money to income and property-poor school districts.
The House plan also rejects Sununu’s proposal to repeal the 8% communication services tax on phone calls and instead would speed up by two years the full repeal of the state’s 5% tax on interest and dividends.
State Rep. Dan McGuire, R-Epsom, said House budget writers decided to keep the telephone tax in place to help pay for an estimated $25 million increase toward the future pensions of roughly 1,800 public employees currently working.
During the last recession in 2011, the Legislature capped how much pensions could increase only for those state or municipal workers on the job at the time for less than 10 years.
“This rights a wrong from 11 years ago,” McGuire said.
The House initially endorsed last month a separate bill (HB 436) to carry out the pension boost.
The current budget that Sununu signed in 2021 gets rid of the interest and dividend tax in equal steps over five years. This would fully repeal it on Jan. 1, 2027.
This House budget would move that repeal date up to Jan. 1, 2025.
“In my mind, the I&D (interest and dividends) tax is the most economically destructive tax that we have,” McGuire said.
State Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, said this change would make it even harder for the Legislature to adopt the next budget since it would cut taxes $58 million more in 2026 and $24 million more in 2027 than under current law.
Rep. Tracy Emerick, R-Hampton, said the House budget would increase by $39 million the grants to school districts with “extraordinary needs” because they have low equalized property value and many low-income students who get a free or reduced school lunch.
The proposal ensures that while converting a new education aid formula, no school district over the next two years will receive any less money than they currently get, he said.
This “hold harmless” grant would be phased out over the next 10 years, Emerick said.
Rep. Mary Heath, D-Manchester, said these changes fail to give enough help to urban cities with slumping enrollments, and this was why Berlin and Rochester would get no increase.
House Finance Chairman Ken Weyler, R-Kingston, said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Legislature capped state aid grants to education regardless of enrollment changes.
“You can’t keep paying for students that do not exist. I don’t think we can continue to do that,” Weyler said.
The panel later this week has to complete its recommendations on Sununu’s two-year $13.9 billion spending plan.
Licenses
Many licensed professionals and their clients flooded the House panel with emails and text messages in opposition to Sununu’s proposal to eliminate 14 boards and do away with 34 temporary or permanent licenses.
When the dust settled Monday, the only three licenses eliminated in the proposed House budget would be for an athlete agent, hawkers and peddlers, and itinerant vendors.
Sununu had sought getting rid of street vendor licensing since they routinely still need a local permit to sell.
McGuire said philosophically he supported Sununu’s goal and that New Hampshire’s licensing system was overly onerous. But the changes were too complex to carry out in the coming months, he said.
“I liked his proposal, but it just turned out to be way too much for our division to process and deal with the level of detail involved,” McGuire said.
Rep. Carol McGuire, R-Epsom, said the House Executive Department and Administration Committee she chairs would work on retained bills and return with some reforms in 2024.
Sununu plans to continue to push for his licensing changes as the budget moves to the House floor next week and the state Senate after that point, his spokesman said.
“Governor Sununu has said that delivering meaningful licensure reform that cuts red tape for citizens is never easy, but absolutely necessary,” Brandon Pratt said.
The committee endorsed the proposed budget for the Department of Health and Human Services on a 15-10 vote with only two Democrats in support.
The plan raises rates health care providers can charge under the Medicaid program by $72 million over the next two years; House Democrats had wanted rate hikes closer to $200 million.
Sununu’s budget called for raising rates 3.1% across the board, totaling $34 million. The House plan gives higher targeted rate hikes to groups such as nursing homes, community mental health centers and for home-based services.