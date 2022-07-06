CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu’s latest three nominees to circuit court judgeships faced public hearings Wednesday.
The Executive Council turned down his last pick for the lower court, rejecting Brian Shaughnessy’s nomination, 4-1, in March, after questions arose about his role in the case of missing absentee ballots from the 2020 election. At the time of the election, Shaughnessy was Bedford’s assistant town moderator.
More than three months later, the proceedings had a different feel.
Over four hours of testimony, all three candidates received plenty of support from lawyers, judges and work colleagues.
The picks came from different corners of the state and have varied experiences.
Sheila Cabrera of Columbia served for more than a decade as an associate and later partner with a prominent North Country law firm led by Philip Waystack.
The lion’s share of Cabrera’s experience is in civil law.
Cabrera recently became president of the New Hampshire Bar Association.
“I absolutely feel I could hit the ground running,” Cabrera said.
The second nominee, Justin Hersh of Goshen, serves as deputy county attorney in Sullivan County, and all of his experience has been in criminal law.
“Family law would be novel for me given my lack of civil experience, along with landlord and tenant matters,” Hersh admitted.
Hersh was the lead prosecutor in his office’s cases against sellers of illegal drugs, including bath salts.
In response to the advocacy of Hersh and others, the Legislature a few years ago closed a loophole in the law that allowed these substances.
“I believe the circuit court is best described as the people’s court,” Hersh said.
The third pick, Joseph Dale Tessier of Milford, has worked as the prosecutor for the Hudson Police Department since 2013.
Previously he had worked for five years as a staff attorney for New Hampshire Public Defenders.
A graduate of the University of New Hampshire School of Law, Tessier has served with the New Hampshire National Guard, including deployments to Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.
He served from 2001 to 2007 and from 2009 to the present.
“I was able to see the effect of incarceration on detainees and their families,” said Tessier, who helped work to create the first court support program for veterans in the state.
If confirmed as a judge, Tessier said he would continue to serve as an officer in the Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps for the Guard.
John Coughlin of Amherst, a retired judge and Hillsborough County attorney, had gotten a written opinion from the state Supreme Court to allow Tessier to continue serving as a JAG officer.
”Judges can use touch because they are really isolated. Working with the guard, you are dealing with people confronting real life issues,” said Coughlin who supported Tessier.
James Leary, a retired circuit judge in the Nashua court, had recommended Tessier to apply for a judgeship.
“He is one of the most well-prepared, bright young lawyers I have ever met,” Leary said.
These appointments come at an opportune time for the judicial branch as it deals with a shortage of available judges.
Backlog of cases
Supreme Court Associate Justice Anna “Bobbie” Hantz Marconi testified for Cabrera’s nomination during a recess of the Concord Circuit Court, where she has been filling in on cases.
The New Hampshire Legislature changed state law a few years ago to permit any of the five justices on the highest court to fill in to deal with case backlogs in the circuit court.
“I thought this was someone who was going to dominate the land use law work up North and indeed she did,” Hantz Marconi said.
The circuit court’s workload will grow in the wake of recently passed legislation that allows for preliminary arraignments in felonies to occur at that lowest level.
This new state law (HB 1597) altered the so-called “Felonies First” reform that had transferred all felony matters to the Superior Court.
Claremont Circuit Court John Yazinski came to endorse Hersh to replace him on the bench; Yazinski plans to retire this fall.
“I have no doubt he will do a superb job if you see fit to confirm him,” Yazinski said.
Hersh became emotional talking about organizing a fundraising bike race to support treatment of Parkinson’s disease after his father came down with the ailment.
“You can see the determination, compassion and strength; it is remarkable,” said Hersh who choked up while his father sat behind him along with other supporters.