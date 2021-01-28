CONCORD – State tax rate changes have emerged as a dominant issue for the 2021 legislative session, and three, topical bills got their first look before a House committee Thursday.
Over more than three hours, the House Ways and Means Committee plowed through legislation proposed to cut the state’s two main business, repeal the state’s tax on unearned income and to close a loophole and make those who arrange hotel or rental car reservations online pay the state’s 9 percent room and meals tax.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said passing this next round of cuts to the state taxes on business profits and business activity is a top priority.
His bill (HB 10) would by Jan. 1, 2023 cut in two steps the Business Profits Tax from 7.7 percent-to-7.5 percent and the Business Enterprise Tax from .6 percent-to-.5 percent
“We believe it is absolutely a positive move forward that will bring more businesses into the state and will help those struggling businesses recover more quickly from the pandemic,” Packard said.
The bill’s further aim is to undo the work of the Democratically-led Legislature over the last two years.
Last September, Gov. Chris Sununu agreed to a state budget compromise that eliminated a past round of business tax cuts because state revenue growth failed to reach a newly-created trigger.
Sununu backs some tax cuts
Sununu said he would support another round of business tax cuts and could propose a further cut in the Room and Meals Tax to help the hospitality industry.
The Department of Revenue has estimated the business tax cuts would reduce revenue by roughly $40 million a year by 2024.
State Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham was the only person to testify against this bill.
“It simple; pass this bad bill and we would have to get that revenue from somewhere else," Horrigan said.
House Ways and Means Chairman Norm Major, R-Plaistow, said the DRA’s “static analysis” of revenue loss fails to take into account business owner behavior in response to cutting taxes.
From 2010-2015 before any state business tax cuts, revenue went up $71.5 million or 14.6 percent.
Over the next four years when business tax cuts took place, revenue from the two taxes went up $244 million or 44 percent, Major said.
“The obvious takeaway is that these tax cuts do in fact stimulate some activity,” said Drew Cline, president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a Concord-based, free market think tank.
Former Chairman and Rep. Susan Almy, D-Lebanon, said there were many “vectors” other than tax cuts which affect revenue growth including the arc of the gross domestic product and the stock market.
State Rep. Norman Silber, R-Gilford, said his legislation (HB 568) would over four years eliminate the 5 percent Interest and Dividends tax.
The current tax exempts this unearned income up to $2,400 for a person and $4,800 for a couple; his bill would increase those exemptions three straight years and then get rid of the levy.
“We have been holding ourselves out for a very long time as having no personal income tax, but the truth is we do have one and it’s the interest and dividends tax,” Silber said.
NH's unearned, 'income tax' higher than 11 states
Six states have no income tax of any kind and the tax in 11 states is lower than the 5 percent here, he added.
Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity, a fiscally-conservative group, said former State Rep. Will Smith is one of many wealthy investors he knows who changed their residency to low or no-tax states such as Florida and Texas.
“Losing these folks is not good for this economy period,” Moore said.
State tax officials said the complete repeal of this tax would cause a loss of $113 million a year.
Packard said he authored the legislation (HB 15) dealing with taxing “room sharing” or “car sharing” purchases made online.
Car rentals were added to this tax 15 years ago, and Packard said he's been working for three years to make this change.
“Some have said this is a new tax or a tax increase; I want to make sure everyone understand that it is not,” Packard said. “This is something that is fair to everyone.”
But Steve Shur of the Travel Technology Association said this tax treatment would be so broad that it would tax the fees paid to online travel agents such as those working for companies such as Expedia and Priceline.
“Now is not the time to tax any aspect of travel and tourism,” Shur said.
Carl Szabo, vice president and general counsel of NetChoice, disagreed with Packard’s claim.
“What we are talking about here is providing a new tax; only three states are doing this,” Szabo maintained.
The House tax panel will create working groups to do further review of all these bills in the coming weeks, Major said.