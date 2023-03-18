In tax system modernization, there is perhaps more incentive than in any other area of government to get it done and get it done right. That incentive is, of course, money.

Indeed, while all government modernization is typically done with the aim of eventually saving money — usually by upping efficiency, decreasing labor — tax and revenue systems link directly to states' primary sources of income. Done well, modernization increases the speed and efficiency with which debts are paid. At the same time, nearly everyone interacts with state tax systems, creating one of the furthest-reaching opportunities to foster a good government experience.