A teachers union filed a federal lawsuit Monday charging the state’s new “divisive concepts” law violates the constitutional rights of freedom of speech and due process as well as the state’s own anti-discrimination law about teaching in public schools.
The Republican-led Legislature attached what it called the Right to Freedom from Discrimination and Public Workplaces and Education to the two-year state budget trailer bill Gov. Chris Sununu signed last June.
It bans teaching in elementary and high schools, which concludes any individual, by virtue of his or her race and sex, was “inherently racist,” or teaching that stated one race or sex was “inherently superior” to another.
New Hampshire was one of eight Republican-led states to pass such a law, promoted by conservatives upset by the teaching of Critical Race Theory, a concept taught in higher education but generally not found to have been part of the K-12 school curriculum across the country.
Critical Race Theory explores how public institutions such as the criminal justice system, rather than individuals, can become inherently racist.
In its suit, lawyers for the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) maintain the new law was purposely too vague and thus puts teachers in fear that they could lose their licenses if they discuss causes and cures for racism.
“We are taking a stand against a law that brings partisan politics into public schools and chokes off learning in a way that is reminiscent of book-burning,” said AFT-New Hampshire President Deb Howes, a former social studies teacher in Nashua.
John Dube, a history teacher at Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow, said he was subjected to threats of violence on social media after he signed a petition promising to teach “honest history” in response to passage of this law.
“He continues to fear for his own personal safety and, in fact, has had to install personal security and safety equipment at his home in light of the threats,” lawyers wrote in the lawsuit.
AFT National President Randi Weingarten praised the three teachers and two parents named as co-plaintiffs in this lawsuit for coming forward.
“This is chilling to the teaching and learning that we need to do in schools,” Weingarten said.
In a statement, Sununu firmly defended the law he signed.
“Nothing in this language prevents schools from teaching any aspect of American history, such as teaching about racism, sexism, or slavery — it simply ensures that children will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, gender, sexual identity, or religion,” Sununu said.
Language modified
Last spring, Sununu threatened to veto an initial version of the “divisive concepts” issue after concluding that, as written, it could have discouraged freedom of speech in schools.
A few months later, Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, authored the compromise that became law.
The revised bill further exempted all post-secondary schools from the ban, and stated it would apply to the teaching of sensitivity training in public or private workplaces.
It also said this didn’t ban discussion in public schools “as part of a larger course of academic instruction, the historical existence of ideas and subjects” such as racism.
Bradley said Monday those who have brought the lawsuit don’t understand its intent.
“New Hampshire’s anti-discrimination law prohibits teaching New Hampshire students that they are ‘inherently superior or inferior to people of another age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion, or national origin,” Bradley said.
“Clearly any instruction that teaches students they are inferior or superior due to these characteristics is discrimination, and it’s terribly disappointing that this lawsuit has even been filed.”
Bounty condemned
The state Department of Education offered instructions on how parents could report possible violations of the ban.
In response, Moms for Liberty, a socially-conservative group, announced a $500 “bounty” for the first parent to bring such a complaint.
Sununu condemned as “inappropriate” the offering of that reward, and AFT leaders said this bounty has led to other examples of harassment of teachers.
AFT officials said they had no information on whether specific complaints have been brought against teachers since the law passed.
After Sununu signed this law, half of his advisory council on diversity resigned in protest.
Attorney General John Formella, with the support of the New Hampshire Human Rights Commission, then issued two advisory opinions about how it could be applied, the most recent on Sept. 7.
On Monday, AFT leaders and their lawyers admitted those comments from Formella appeared to try to “narrow the scope” and bring more clarity to the law.
But Charles Moerdler, a New York lawyer who helped prepare the suit, said some vagueness remained. In addition, he said, the AG’s opinion “has no weight and can’t be enforced.Only the courts can do that.”
The AFT’s Weingarten pointed out that before the lawsuit was filed Monday, the state hadn’t put the AG’s opinions on its website.
Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers have proposed a bill (HB 1090) to repeal the law and expressly permit the teaching of all forms of discrimination in public schools.