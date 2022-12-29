 Skip to main content
Tested election workers honored as Citizens of the Year

  • Updated
Bedford polls
The polls at Bedford High School were bustling at lunchtime on Election Day 2022.

Derry Town Clerk Tina Guilford, three months on the job, said she did not sleep for two days before the Nov. 8 midterm election as national reports poured in about voter intimidation and skepticism over whether ballot counts would hold up to scrutiny.

At 5:45 a.m. on Election Day she beat the public works crew to Town Hall to check on her vault, where the ballots are stored. Weeks earlier, an electronic vault in Barnstable, Mass., had malfunctioned, delaying voting for four hours in that Cape Cod community.

Ward 6 Polls

Voters wait in line to get their ballots at the Ward 6 polls at McLaughlin Middle School in Manchester on Nov. 8. A state representative race in the ward went to a recount in which the winner changed twice.
Bedford polls

Ryan McKenna votes with his sons, Liam, 2, and Cillian, 4, at Bedford High School polls on Election Day.

