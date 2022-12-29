Tested election workers honored as Citizens of the Year

Derry Town Clerk Tina Guilford, three months on the job, said she did not sleep for two days before the Nov. 8 midterm election as national reports poured in about voter intimidation and skepticism over whether ballot counts would hold up to scrutiny.
At 5:45 a.m. on Election Day she beat the public works crew to Town Hall to check on her vault, where the ballots are stored. Weeks earlier, an electronic vault in Barnstable, Mass., had malfunctioned, delaying voting for four hours in that Cape Cod community.
“You just get so stressed because you want everything to go right because that’s our job, and that’s what we are there to do,” said Guilford, who has worked on Derry elections since 2016 and became town moderator in 2020 before her latest promotion.
Facing a record turnout for a midterm election, new laws, an explicit state advisory that many feared would delay the final outcome and, after the fact, an unprecedented number of recounts, 2022 reinforced New Hampshire’s reputation for hosting elections that can be trusted.
For those reasons, the New Hampshire Union Leader recognizes Guilford and all election workers in the Granite State as the 2022 Citizens of the Year.
Guilford, Manchester Ward 6 moderator Louise Gosselin, Milford poll worker Chris Masucci and Wolfeboro Town Clerk Pat Waterman were among the legion of New Hampshire election workers who helped keep the drama and excitement largely confined to the races and out of the polling places on Nov. 8.
For 25 years, Gosselin has volunteered in Ward 6, the past three terms as its moderator.
Her own team’s work faced the ultimate scrutiny when state volunteers last month recounted a close state representative race in that ward.
State officials first declared the Democrat, Maxine Mosley, an upset winner, only to have a judge permit the recounting to continue and to reverse that result, giving the victory to the incumbent Republican Rep. Larry Gagne.
“People complain about elections, but they don’t volunteer to see how it actually works. It’s a good day. It’s a long day,” Gosselin said.
“You feel like you’re doing something for your community. You’re meeting new neighbors.”
Chris Masucci, 61, heard all the questioning about ballot security for many elections until he decided during the pandemic to volunteer to work outside the Milford polls in 2020.
“It definitely gives a different impression than the one you hear about,” said Masucci, a 30-year resident of the town and director of life services for a health care startup company.
In later elections, town officials put Masucci inside the ropes to help register new voters and to update the checklist.
“There’s a lot of checks and balances. Every one of my fellow poll workers are very dedicated to making sure things are done correctly,” Masucci said.
“I can only speak for Milford, of course, but from everything I have seen, it’s a very well-controlled and overseen process.”
Then there’s Wolfeboro Town Clerk Pat Waterman, who at 81 is the dean of all New Hampshire election officials, serving as town clerk or deputy for 51 years.
She will run again for another term at town meeting in March.
“We should be proud in New Hampshire for how we handle our elections. We deal with them with integrity and respect for everyone who’s coming in to do their civic duty,” Waterman said.
The local touch
Gov. Chris Sununu said election workers and engaged voters are the state’s best assets as New Hampshire faces a stiff challenge from President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee to keeping its first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
“At a time when countless states struggle to declare winners on election night, New Hampshire’s tireless poll workers provide a blueprint for how to administer elections,” Sununu said.
‘”We are blessed to have such wonderful and dedicated election workers across our towns and cities who volunteer their time and efforts to ensure every vote is counted, providing our citizens peace of mind that our elections are safe, secure and reliable.”
Before becoming secretary of state, David Scanlan was for two decades Secretary Bill Gardner’s deputy and goodwill ambassador, leading outreach to election workers across the state.
“In education, we cherish the importance of local control. That’s how elections have been run in New Hampshire for more than a century, and this time-tested tradition only works because of the integrity these people bring to the job at hand,” Scanlan said during an interview.
“Given what they all went through and accomplished, I can’t imagine a more appropriate group to be honored in this way.”
Ballot Law Commission Chairman Brad Cook, a Manchester Republican, co-chaired Scanlan’s Special Committee on Voter Confidence, which completed a report whose findings included a call for expanded training of local election officials.
“We learned through this process how jealously these local officials work to make sure it’s done right,” Cook said.
“I always say when I walk into Manchester Ward 1 to vote that I have no qualms at all about how this election is going to be run because the moderator is my neighbor.
“That’s the ethos of politics in New Hampshire, and it’s one of the reasons why we do it so well here. Our local officials are visible and accountable each and every day.”
The job of clerks, moderators, checklist supervisors in New Hampshire can be more stressful in part because they cannot blame problems at the polls on a big government or top-down bureaucracy, said Kelsey Douville, the state’s election official program manager for America Votes, a liberal voting rights organization.
“Unlike in many states, New Hampshire elections are highly decentralized, so these local officials operate in their own silos and have to work very hard to ensure they are run smoothly,” Douville said. “They really do an incredible job.”
Not without hiccups
This is not to say everything on Nov. 8 went off without a hitch.
Town officials in Columbia admitted a clerical error gave U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan 1,106 votes in the tiny North Country town where only 309 people cast ballots.
Hassan actually received 106 votes.
In Brentwood, Scanlan’s staff determined during a recount that local officials failed to open or count 27 absentee ballots.
The “found” ballots did not alter the outcome of a closely contested state representative race.
Scanlan said local officials admitted “some math errors” played a part in the recount of a Lakes Region House race, where the winning margin dropped from 35 votes to just four.
And in Derry, Guilford dealt with a record turnout that overwhelmed available parking outside Calvary Bible Church, the town’s only polling place, leaving some voters sitting in cars for up to an hour waiting to vote.
Derry went from three polling locations to one after officials in some schools balked at hosting voting in 2020 over concerns about COVID-19.
“There was never a line inside the polling place. The problem had been that the turnout overran the parking that we had closest to (the polls), and people started driving around and around on side streets trying to find a spot,” Guilford recalled.
“Did we drop the ball? We looked at historical trends, and there had never been more than 50% turnout in a midterm. We got 60%.”
State authorities stepped in to enlist more local police help. The town placed a robocall to all residents, advising that anyone waiting in a car when the polls closed at 8 p.m. would still get to vote.
“We processed everyone by 8:30 p.m. We had so many people who were coming through who were just thankful to be there, who saw there was no wait and were happy to come in and felt it was very quick,” Guilford said. “Honestly, the mood was definitely friendlier than everyone had expected.”
The Derry Town Council has named a committee to recommend whether to have more polling locations in future elections.
New machines a priority
The aging AccuVote electronic voting machines, used to count roughly 90% of all ballots in New Hampshire, remain a reason for much of the skepticism about election accuracy.
A forensic audit of 2020 results in Windham concluded local officials improperly used a machine that placed folds on hundreds of absentee ballots and caused voting machines to count them incorrectly.
Local election workers have been acutely aware of their limitations. For years, they have had to scrounge to deploy replacement machines in the face of breakdowwns or find spare parts after new ones ceased to be made.
On Nov. 8, voters in three small towns — Newington, Ashland and Woodstock — cast ballots with a new type of machine that runs on open-source software rather than a company-controlled system. This could give the public more direct access to seeing how votes get counted.
The VotingWorks device digitally scans and tallies results from the same hand-marked ballot that currently goes through AccuVote machines.
The Ballot Law Commission must approve any new vendors other than AccuVote.
Cook admitted a company’s financial wherewithal will be a factor.
“Whatever the innovation, we’ve got to make sure any vendor we pick has the experience and the horsepower in the industry to back up our elections,” Cook said.
Next year, Milford will test Dominion’s Image Cast, one of the new generation of the optical scanners to succeed the AccuVote.
“We’ve had to have a machine replaced at the last three elections,” Town Clerk Joan Dargie said. “When states get rid of these machines, we’re getting those parts.”
Manchester City Clerk Matt Normand said he’s “100 percent behind” getting new voting machines as soon as possible.
Every two years, Normand has to marshal an army of 250 volunteers in a city with 60,000 registered voters.
“We can’t get them serviced,” Normand said. “Our vendor does a great job of keeping machines on life support. My fear is there’s going to be a catastrophic event with these tabulators on Election Day.”
In Manchester, moderators and ward clerks receive a $230 stipend to work on an election shift that can last 17 to 20 hours. Checklist and ballot inspectors get $180.
Last month, Wolfeboro clerk Waterman went to Chatham, Mass., for a town and city clerks conference, at which many new devices were displayed.
“I have all the faith in the machines we have now. It is time to go to another one, and I absolutely look forward to upgrading them,” she said.
In Derry, Guilford said she doubts new machines will end the debate, however.
“I don’t see it going away. The people who aren’t happy with the machines, the people who distrust government, still distrust government. The notion that ‘Oh, we’ve had an election and everybody has moved on,’ I just think that’s not the case for this segment of people,” Guilford said.
“I feel we have entered what is now a new normal for elections to come.”
Dargie and Guilford both said letting election deniers see “behind the curtain” and work as volunteers convinces them the process can be trusted.
Election officials also vow to keep working to update election laws.
Waterman and others said the Legislature should restore the COVID-only policy that allowed them in 2020 to pre-process absentee ballots, which saves poll workers plenty of time once the polls close.
Normand said lawmakers should consider approving electronic voter checklists that would reduce tie-ups at the polls, which can get long in presidential election years.
“The bottleneck is at the checklist” line, Normand said.
Several officials said the Legislature’s decision to let communities use electronic poll books, as long as there’s a paper backup, has helped improve efficiency since the change in 2018.
More education, outreach
Joanne Linxweiler, Auburn’s supervisor of the checklist, said more outreach to local citizens would help improve public confidence, especially among those who don’t vote in every election.
“I don’t think people realize how much is done behind the scenes to do this job,” said Linxweiler, who retired as town clerk in 2014 after two decades but has remained in this volunteer role.
The voter confidence report also urges the state to expand election education, including a statewide marketing campaign on all social media platforms.
“We need to teach our young people about the voting process,” said former Democratic Congressman and U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Dick Swett, who co-chaired the group with Cook.
Tilton Town Moderator Helen Hanks said she’s gratified many voters appreciate the work that staff and volunteers do on their behalf.
“It means something to be a good neighbor,” said Hanks, the state’s corrections commissioner.
“Voting day is a way you can participate. It’s a long day, but a fulfilling day to ensure that people have the right this country was founded on. No matter what my opinion is, it’s your opportunity to vote and we want that vote to count.”