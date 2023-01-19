Colt 9mm pistol

A Colt 9mm pistol sits on display at an NRA event on April 11, 2015.  

 Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Citigroup is once again facing an ouster from the booming Texas municipal-bond market after the state's Attorney General Ken Paxton's office determined the bank "discriminates" against the firearms industry.

The ruling indicates that the New York-based bank runs afoul of a Republican-backed law passed nearly two years ago that bars most government contracts with companies that engage in anti-gun business practices. The decision appears to halt the bank's ability to underwrite most municipal-bond offerings in the state.