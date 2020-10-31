Here’s a brief history of elections in which a popular governor or U.S. Senate candidate appeared to have coattails that helped candidates of the same party win down-ballot races.
1994: Merrill’s victory march
Republican Gov. Steve Merrill cruised to his second term with nearly 70% of the vote over Democrat Wayne King, who drew only 26%.
Merrill’s landslide helped Peterborough Republican Charlie Bass win a seat in the U.S. House, Republicans took an 18-6 majority in the state Senate, and the Executive Council stayed all-GOP.
2006: Historic Lynch blowout
Democratic Gov. John Lynch buried ex-state Rep. Jim Coburn of Windham to win a second term with a modern-record 73% of the vote.
Lynch’s blowout was pivotal to a watershed victory for Democrats, who took over the New Hampshire House of Representatives for the first time since Reconstruction. The Executive Council and State Senate also flipped to Democratic control.
Two years later, Lynch’s 70% win over then-state Sen. Joe Kenney of Wakefield helped Democrats hold on to nearly all those gains.
2010: Revenge of the Tea Party
Lynch won a fourth term as governor with 53% of the vote over former Health and Human Services Commissioner John Stephen. But this election also saw strong support for the conservative Tea Party movement.
Republican Kelly Ayotte of Nashua easily won a Senate seat with 60% of the vote, compared with 37% for then-U.S. Rep. Paul Hodes. Down ballot, Republicans rolled up 3-1 supermajorities in both houses of the Legislature and took unanimous control of the Executive Council.
— Kevin Landrigan