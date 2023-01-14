CONCORD — A closely divided Legislature faces a vigorous debate over just how much of a nearly $300 million surplus this year should go to cutting state taxes, sending more local aid to cities and towns, making one-time investments or filling the state’s Rainy Day Fund.
This financial tug-of-war will foreshadow how difficult it will be for the Legislature to craft the next two-year state budget as the nation faces a likely recession that could bring an end to a record amount of black ink for the Granite State.
“We’ve got to face the reality that the days of incredible surpluses we’ve been able to enjoy are coming to an end,” said state Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, the new chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
Divvying up this surplus would be a delicate maneuver, especially in the House of Representatives, where Republicans have a razor-thin majority.
“I think the real solution lies in this not being an either-or proposition, but taking a little bit of everything like a Chinese menu,” Lang said.
“Neither side is going to get all the spending, tax cuts or fiscal discipline that they want. The trick is finding the sweet spot for how we can all achieve our goals.”
On Wednesday, Legislative Budget Assistant Michael Kane told Senate and House budget and tax-writing committees that his best guess was the state will end the current budget year with a $283 million surplus.
“At the end of the day, this is just a snapshot in time. There are lot of moving parts that will affect that surplus number between now and June 30,” Kane said.
The last budget year ended on June 30 with a record $361 million surplus. The state wound up spending about $270 million of it.
The LBA’s surplus estimate for this year could prove to be conservative. Through six months, the state already has taken in $207 million more in taxes and fees than anticipated.
This $283 million surplus estimate assumes that over the next six months taxes and fees will only meet their current forecast.
House GOP: Repeal phone tax
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, laid down an early marker with his call for another tax cut, this one to wipe off the books the Communication Services Tax that appears on all monthly telephone bills.
Osborne said the tax disproportionally hits lower-income wage earners.
At $30 million a year, it is also on a downward trajectory as more and more residents drop their landlines in favor of cellphones that don’t pay the tax.
“We look forward to cutting taxes to ensure more of Granite Staters’ hard-earned money is staying in their pockets,” Osborne said in a statement.
Gov. Chris Sununu said any surplus spending should be for “one-time” purposes and not permanent programs. He said one option could be another round of affordable housing grants once his $100 million InvestNH program is fully committed.
Lang said he has briefed Sununu’s office about creating a “School Consolidation Fund” that would offer one-time grants for school districts to deal with declining enrollments by merging schools or downsizing their existing school building space.
Senate President Jeb Bradley said the current budget sent back $500 million in more local aid to communities. If possible, he would like to send some of this surplus back as well.
“As the surplus allows, we want to be able to continue to do that,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman James Gray, R-Rochester, who served many years on the city council and school board in his hometown.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester mocked Osborne’s tax cut as “political optics.”
“We have a limited number of revenue sources, and it makes no sense to keep striking them off the books. It’s just political optics,” Soucy said.
Senate Dems: Restore I&D tax
Senate Democratic leaders want to go in the opposite direction.
They propose retaining the interest and dividends tax, which is to be phased out by 2027.
Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, said state revenue officials have reported 13 super-wealthy individuals pay at least $600,000 a year in interest and dividends taxes.
Senate Democrats want to keep the tax in place while dramatically raising the exemption so only high-income residents would pay it.
“The tax code shouldn’t exist solely to benefit the mega-wealthy,” Rosenwald said.
Soucy said some surplus should be spent to expand the state’s capacity for dealing with the homeless.
Last year, the Legislature rejected her bid to raise the $47 daily bed rate the state pays to support homeless shelters.
Meanwhile, without enough beds, the state is spending $20 million in federal grants this winter to place the homeless in hotel rooms for as much as $200 a night.
“This is not sustainable. We’ve got to keep kidding ourselves that we have a system of supports. They’re all Band-Aids,” Soucy said.
House Dems: Boost school aid
House Democratic leaders surely will ask that some of the surplus go to more aid to education, as the state faces two lawsuits that contend property taxpayers in property-poor towns pay far more to support their public schools than those living in property-rich towns.
House Education Committee Chairman Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, wants to change the aid formula to give more to school districts with high-cost, special education expenses.
Child care is another potential spending area. Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Concord, wants to make more moderate-income families eligible for a child care scholarships that the state began as a pilot project last year with federal, COVID-19 relief money.
Sen. Suzanne Prentiss, D-Lebanon, is backing an optional property tax credit that cities and towns could choose to offer to encourage more local child care centers.
Then there’s the Rainy Day Fund, which is currently about $150 million.
If the Legislature were to spend none of this surplus money, then $182 million of it would automatically flow into this fund, which is set aside for fiscal emergencies. The other $99 million of the surplus would stay in the Education Trust Fund, which supports aid to education.
State Treasurer Monica Mezzapelle said Wall Street rating agencies noticed lawmakers took $100 million of last year’s surplus, which would have gone to the Rainy Day Fund, to set up a new account to compensate victims of sexual and physical abuse by staff at the former Youth Development Center in Manchester.
“The conversation was what are the plans to replenish that amount?” Mezzapelle said. “The more we have in our reserves, the better we are going to be able to face or ameliorate a recession.”
Moody’s improved the state’s outlook from “stable” to “positive” last year, and it’s conceivable a bigger Rainy Day Fund could translate into a better credit rating in the future, she said.
Lang said lawmakers would be wise to put some of this surplus aside because a rainy day is on the way.
“With every recession in the past, we’ve relied on the Rainy Day Fund to help us get through to the other side,” Lang said.
”This one may be not be severe for us, but the axiom still applies. With dark clouds on the horizon, don’t spend every last extra dollar you’ve got.”