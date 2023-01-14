CONCORD — A closely divided Legislature faces a vigorous debate over just how much of a nearly $300 million surplus this year should go to cutting state taxes, sending more local aid to cities and towns, making one-time investments or filling the state’s Rainy Day Fund.

This financial tug-of-war will foreshadow how difficult it will be for the Legislature to craft the next two-year state budget as the nation faces a likely recession that could bring an end to a record amount of black ink for the Granite State.