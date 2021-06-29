Up to $100 million in aid to New Hampshire schools is safe following the federal government's decision not to appeal a court ruling that excluded non-sports gambling and lotteries from the 1961 U.S. Wire Act, state lottery officials said.
The deadline passed last week for the federal Department of Justice to challenge a ruling by the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals that affirmed a lower court decision in New Hampshire’s favor.
U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro in Concord first ruled in June 2019 that the Trump administration’s Justice Department memorandum from a year earlier wrongly applied the federal law to lottery sales on the internet that weren’t sports betting.
In January 2021, the Boston-based appeals court upheld Barbadoro's ruling.
“While we have been confident in this outcome throughout this process, we are extremely pleased to have closure. This case represents a historic victory for the New Hampshire Lottery and lotteries across the country,” said Lottery Executive Director Charles McIntyre.
“That said, the biggest winners are our country’s schools and a variety of other important causes that depend on lottery funding each year — literally billions of dollars in critical funding have hung in the balance.”
McIntyre said he felt an obligation to lead this lawsuit on behalf of the state with the nation’s first lottery.
Opinion threatened lottery
The Justice Department's finding of three years ago, if allowed to stand, would have severely cut into lottery profits. That's because, as written, it could affect many in-person wagers taken by the online vendors the New Hampshire Lottery uses to track all its tickets, McIntyre said.
The 1961 Wire Act banned the use of wire transmission equipment to place bets or wagers, transmit information that assisted in the placement of bets and wagers or transmit what’s known as a communication that entitles the recipient to receive money or credit as a result of a bet or wager.
A decade ago, the Justice Department under President Barack Obama issued an opinion that the Wire Act applied only to sports betting and was not applicable to lottery sales with an online component.
The sports betting application was the reason that when New Hampshire legalized sports betting two years ago, it required bettors to be physically within the state’s borders to place wagers.
In November 2018, the Trump administration's DOJ reversed the 2011 interpretation, finding that the law applied to all betting activities, not just sports wagers.
Then-state Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald sued the Trump administration, saying the federal opinion was unconstitutional and would create “absurd and impractical results.”
Barbadoro’s decision applies only to jurisdictions in the First Circuit -- New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.
A group of 26 attorneys general across the United States want more action on the issue and are asking the DOJ to formally rescind its 2018 opinion.