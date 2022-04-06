CONCORD – Civil libertarians and fiscal conservatives squared off against a bipartisan Senate majority and law enforcement leaders over attempts to dramatically scale back a 2018 bail reform law and subject those arrested for serious crimes to pre-trial detention.
Manchester Police Capt. Ken Loui urged a House panel to embrace this Senate-passed bill that would identify the 13 most serious and violent crimes in which someone arrested would face the “rebuttal presumption” they be held for up to 72 hours.
“The existing legislation just isn’t working,” Loui told the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.
“This isn’t folklore; these are specific cases you could look up for yourself.”
The most recent example Loui cited was the case of Jessica Laferriere, 31, of Manchester, released on personal recognizance bail after being charged with causing multiple injuries on a 3-year-old girl.
“These aren’t fear tactics; these are real stories we have to answer to victims of crime,” said Hollis Police Chief Joseph Hoebeke, president of the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police.
The Senate had passed this bill, (SB 294), by a 20-4 vote last month.
Ophelia Burnett of Manchester, an intern with American Friends Services Committee, said she faced the unyielding, pre-bail reform system when she was held in Valley Street Jail for 19 months awaiting trial.
A judge had required in 2006 that she post $200,000 cash bail on the Class A felony charges Burnett faced at the time.
“You are making more victims of this revolving cycle in our prison system,” Burnett said, her voice cracking.
“It took years of mental health counseling, medication and strong family members to get right here where I am sitting today to tell my story.”
Burnett declined to identify the charges against her.
According to court documents, she was arrested with Tommy Rogers, identified as her boyfriend at the time, who was convicted of being an accomplice to kidnapping.
The Senate bill would also require detention for anyone who failed to appear in court three times over a three-year period for many other offenses, including misdemeanors such as driving while intoxicated.
Violent crime has gone down since bail reform
Frank Knaack, policy director with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said current law allows a judge to detain any person if they are a “flight risk or danger” to the community.
Crime rates have declined 14% since the bail reform became law four years ago, Knaack said.
“It is not right to legislate based on anecdotes. We should be focused on data-driven solutions,” Knaack said.
The fiscally-conservative Americans for Prosperity opposed the bill because it limits judicial discretion and could lead to prison overcrowding, according to Ross Connolly, AFP’s deputy director.
“This is taking a machete when a scalpel would be much more appropriate,” Connolly said.
This will come down to whether the House wants to go further on this hot topic than it already has.
Last month, it passed, 199-134, a less sweeping bill, (HB 1476), which would bring before a judge anyone, already out on bail for a serious offense, who is then arrested again.
Under the House bill, this person could be detained prior to seeing a judge, but only for 36 hours, half the time in this Senate bill.
Last January, the House had set aside a 2021 bill from the Senate, (SB 92), similar to the one the House panel heard Wednesday.
Observers on both sides expect that this issue is likely headed to go before House and Senate negotiators near the close of the 2022 session.