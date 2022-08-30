CONCORD — Lincoln entrepreneur Vikram Mansharamani’s Republican bid for the U.S. Senate is trailing badly in the polls, but at least he may get a book out of the experience.
The latest survey released Tuesday had retired Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham expanding his lead over his four main GOP rivals.
Bolduc led 43% to 22% for Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem. Durham bitcoin millionaire Bruce Fenton and Mansharamani each had 5% with 3% for former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith, according to the Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.
The other 22% chose someone else (2%) or were undecided (20%).
The poll found with likely GOP primary voters that Gov. Chris Sununu and former President Donald Trump have the same strength when it comes to a potential endorsement.
As for Sununu, 35% said who Sununu backed would have an impact on their vote in the Sept. 13 primary; 36% said Trump’s endorsement would influence them.
Among those sitting on the fence, however, Trump's decision could have more impact.
Among only the undecided, 21% said Sununu's decision could move them while 41% said Trump's endorsement might affect them, the poll said.
A key adviser said Trump will weigh in on this race; Sununu hasn't ruled it out and sources say he would likely go with Morse.
Prior to becoming a first-time candidate for any office last spring, Mansharamani, 48, was a successful adviser about financial trends, commanding up to $50,000 a speech.
Even today on Amazon, Mansharamani's original 2011 hardcover book, “Boombustology: Spotting Financial Bubbles Before They Burst,” is selling for $42.
In 2020 he wrote his second book, “Think for Yourself: Restoring Common Sense in an Age of Experts and Artificial Intelligence” that in hardcover was selling online for $12.43 a copy.
Seven chapters already written
The Union Leader confirmed Mansharamani has been working on turning his campaign experience into the draft of a book, tentatively entitled, “Vikram Means Business.”
The candidate has already written seven chapters on topics such as fighting inflation, confronting China and battling cancel culture.
The draft credits articles from the Union Leader and other media outlets that covered his campaign.
Throughout this race, Mansharamani has put focus on his personal story, the son of two Indian immigrants who’s gone on to become a wealthy investor, Ivy League teacher and financial guru.
“I have lived the American Dream but that dream is now under threat,” Mansharamani wrote in the draft of his book.
“Inflation is skyrocketing. Gas and grocery prices are crushing household budgets. Our country has gone from our enemies. Families have to choose between heating and eating. Political incivility is increasing; protests rock our streets. People are being fired for their political beliefs; opposing opinions are censored.”
Mansharamani said the country has been torn apart.
“America is a great nation, but we find ourselves at a particularly fragile moment. We are polarized, divided, and faith in our institutions seems to plunge lower each day,” he wrote.
“The current trajectory is, without question, unsustainable."
Mansharamani has raised less than 3% of his money from New Hampshire residents, relying instead on donors from the business contacts he has in Omaha, Nebraska and elsewhere.
Last week, Newsmax didn’t consider him significant enough to be on its televised debate stage that featured the four other major candidates.
Morse and Bolduc urged Newsmax to reconsider, but Mansharamani was left out of the event.
Instead, he hosted a telephone town hall hours before the prime-time debate.