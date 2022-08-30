Trailing candidate works on book
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Vikram Mansharmani has trailed his rivals but started work on a book about the experience. This is a draft cover photograph for what's tentatively entitled, "Vikram Means Business."

 Vikram Mansharamani Senate campaign

CONCORD — Lincoln entrepreneur Vikram Mansharamani’s Republican bid for the U.S. Senate is trailing badly in the polls, but at least he may get a book out of the experience.

The latest survey released Tuesday had retired Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham expanding his lead over his four main GOP rivals.