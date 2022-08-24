220820-news-londonderryparade-jdg0212.jpg
Dr. Tom Sherman, candidate for governor, marches in the Londonderry Old Home Days parade Saturday morning.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

CONCORD — Democratic candidate for governor Tom Sherman badly trails Gov. Chris Sununu in the polls, but he is close to keeping up with the incumbent when it comes to campaign fundraising.

Sherman this year has raised about $100,000 more than Sununu and as the Sept. 13 primary approaches, each has nearly identical war chests — roughly $725,000.