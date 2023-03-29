Transgender youth advocates decry Senate parental rights bill
Advocates for transgender students urged the public to oppose a Senate-passed parental rights bill that requires educators, if asked, to share with parents if they have discussed gender identity with their children. The bill faces a hearing April 18.

CONCORD – Advocates for transgender students said a Senate-passed parental rights bill (SB 272) coming up next month is just as much a privacy rights attack on LGBTQ youth as a proposal the House of Representatives narrowly rejected.

On the eve of a highly anticipated hearing scheduled for Thursday, the House Education Committee decided to postpone public comment on this topic until April 18.