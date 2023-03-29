Advocates for transgender students urged the public to oppose a Senate-passed parental rights bill that requires educators, if asked, to share with parents if they have discussed gender identity with their children. The bill faces a hearing April 18.
CONCORD – Advocates for transgender students said a Senate-passed parental rights bill (SB 272) coming up next month is just as much a privacy rights attack on LGBTQ youth as a proposal the House of Representatives narrowly rejected.
On the eve of a highly anticipated hearing scheduled for Thursday, the House Education Committee decided to postpone public comment on this topic until April 18.
Expecting a large crowd, organizers have moved the hearing to Representatives Hall, the House chamber.
Linds Jakows, co-founder of 603 Equality, said the Senate bill is actually even more explicit in how it requires teachers to inform parents if they ask about gender identity discussions or associations their children have made.
“There is even more specific language in it targeting transgender youth,” Jakows said during a virtual press conference Wednesday.
The New Hampshire Republican State Committee continues to apply pressure in favor of the bill, sending out an email alert for supporters to weigh in.
“We need your help. Please attend this hearing to show that you care,” the state GOP alert said.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, decided to give a different House committee the first look at this measure.
The House bill (HB 10) that failed, 195-189, had gone to the House Children and Family Law Committee for earlier review.
“This remains one of the top priorities this year,” said House Deputy Speaker Steven Smith, R-Charlestown.
Erica Perez, political director of the New Hampshire Youth Movement, spoke about her own struggles at home, coming out to her family that she was non-binary and bisexual.
“It didn’t go well; my mom said a prayer,” Perez recalled.
“Even though I was never kicked out, it was not something that was acknowledged from there on out.”
Heather Oulette-Cygan a parent and educator, said she supported her son, Cameron, when he came out as gay.
She was stunned to learn, however, how the process had been so stressful for him upon reading his college entrance essay.
“He was describing the anxiety and fear and thing that he had to deal with and it was him coming out to me,” she recalled.
Megan Tuttle and Deb Howes, president of the National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers respectively, both said the legislation would inappropriately require teachers to perform “surveillance” on their students.
“This bill also is attempting to put students in boxes, based on where they live, the color of their skin or in this case, their gender and that is wrong,” Tuttle added.
Unlike the House bill, the Senate bill would not subject educators who violate the law to being charged with a crime. Educators who violated this version could lose their license to teach.