CONCORD — Transplant survivors disagreed Wednesday over whether giving an organ donor preference to New Hampshire residents would speed the delivery of live-saving procedures or dangerously put the state out of step with national policies.
Loudon Republican State Rep. Jose Cambrils, a kidney transplant recipient two years ago, said he pursued this legislation (HB 583) after a new, national transplant policy meant further delay for residents here waiting for an organ.
The United Network for Organ Sharing in 2021 changed the donor region that New Hampshire was in from New England states to all hospitals within 250 nautical miles which extended the reach to New York City and Newark, N.J.
“The change is discriminatory and punishing to small states,” Cambrils said, claiming residents could die because they have to wait eight-to-10 years on an organ donor waiting list.
As written, this bill would give residents who are organ donors the option to make a preference that in-state residents have the priority of receiving them.
The state’s Anatomical Gift Law adopted in 2010 allows a donor to designate a family member or friend to receive their organ if there’s a blood and tissue type match. It doesn’t allow, however, the donation to be specified by race, gender, income or any other subgroup.
If not specifically directed, donated organs go into the national registry system to be given out on a health priority basis.
Erin Geraghty Contino was six months old in 1996 when she received a heart from a Missouri donor that saved her life.
She said this bill would encourage states to adopt their own restrictions that would upset the balance of organ donation nationwide.
“I feel this bill is short-sighted,” Contino told the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
“I count my blessings that this policy wasn’t in place today because if it was, I wouldn’t be with you.”
Kelly George received her heart transplant at Tufts Medical Center 13 years ago from an anonymous donor and also opposed the measure.
“I urge you to honor ethical policy and soundly reject the alternatives that needlessly put transplant patients at risk,” George said.
DHMC only transplant provider in N.H.
The overwhelming organ donations for New Hampshire residents come from outside the state.
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon is the only transplant provider and it does about a third of the kidney transplants for residents here.
Cambrils said even with this law many donated organs will go outside New Hampshire because out-of-state patients have a more urgent need for them.
"You can be listed in other states. This is to level the playing field," Cambrils said.
Last January, the New Hampshire House approved by a voice vote this bill that had been left over from the 2021 session after its Transportation Committee had endorsed it, 19-0.
But House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Chairman Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, urged the Senate Wednesday to kill it after House Speaker Sherman Packard asked that he look into the controversy.
“The protocols in place are wise and fair,” Pearson said.
Alex Glazer, president and CEO of New England Donor Services, said the new policy has affected wait times for some states, but those should all equal out within two years.
“This is not just about a check box at the DMV (Division of Motor Vehicles),” Glazer said.“We are very concerned this would upend a carefully-calibrated organ allocation system.”
DMV Director John Morasco also recommended the Senate kill the bill.
But Russan Chester of Bedford, an advocate for donors, warned if it isn’t passed, many New Hampshire residents will take themselves off the registry.