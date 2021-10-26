WASHINGTON – The National Taxpayers Union (NTU) placed three bills Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., is sponsoring on a top 10 “No Brainers” list of bills the group said should become law in 2021.
The bills would promote investment in research and development, make permanent a benefit for child care expenses and create an automatic continuing resolution that could end the annual threats of federal government shutdowns.
“Common-sense bipartisan legislation is unfortunately in short supply these days, but NTU is happy to recognize Senator Hassan and other members of Congress who have been able to put forward real solutions that would help taxpayers everywhere,” said Andrew Lautz, the group's director of federal policy.
Hassan is the lead Senate Democrat on all three measures with Republican Senate colleagues.
“These bills reflect New Hampshire’s proud tradition of coming together to find common sense solutions to challenges that we face,” Hassan said.
“I look forward to continuing to push forward these pro-growth bills and working with Granite Staters to bring New Hampshire solutions to Congress.”
This is the 11th year the fiscally-conservative group has put out its “No Brainers” list of bills.
Criteria to make the list
To make the cut, each measure must have bipartisan support, not have been on the list before and fix a real problem facing taxpayers.
“That means no renaming post offices or commemorative coin legislation,” the NTU said.
Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and three other bipartisan senators signed onto Hassan’s American Innovation and Jobs Act that would allow companies to fully expense research and development expenses for federal tax purposes.
Without this bill, starting in 2022, companies have to spread out any cost recovery for R&D over five years.
The bill also expands the refundable R&D tax credit.
A House bill that dealt with the R&D expensing issue made the NTU's "No Brainers" list in 2020.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is sponsoring and Hassan is the first-named cosponsor for the Improving Child Care for Working Families Act which would more than permanently double the child care tax credit. The bill would raise the tax-free limit from $5,000 to $10,500 annually.
Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is the lead sponsor and Hassan the first of 12 cosponsors of the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act. This would provide for an automatic continuing resolution to keep government running whenever Congress is unable to pass a spending bill on time.
All three bills have been referred to Senate committees.