President Donald Trump has chosen New Hampshire as the first swing state to stump in since reopening his 2020 campaign, for both strategic and sentimental reasons, supporters and analysts say.
“Right now I think we are still behaving like a bellwether — not especially Democratic-leaning but not Republican-leaning either,” said Dante Scala, politics professor at the University of New Hampshire.
The president plans to speak Saturday evening at an open-air rally at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease.
An independent poll by Saint Anselm College two weeks ago had former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of Trump, 47% to 42% in New Hampshire with 11% undecided.
Republican State Chairman Steve Stepanek said he thinks the president chose the Granite State because it was the site of his breakthrough in the 2016 first-in-the-nation primary.
“We know all roads to the presidency lead through New Hampshire. He’s got a special affinity for the people here, and to me, there isn’t a more passionate core of supporters anywhere,” Stepanek said.
Campaign Manager Brad Pascale is said to often remind the political troops here that New Hampshire is the state Trump lost most narrowly to Hillary Clinton four years ago.
Even Trump’s critics believe that’s a factor.
“In all candor, I think he comes here now because he lives in an alternative universe,” said former Democratic National Committeeman and former state Sen. Peter Burling.
“There is some kind of revenge quality here. In his mind, he was cheated out of winning New Hampshire.”
Political observers point out that Corey Lewandowski of Windham, Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, was harshly critical of the 2020 operation after Trump’s first rally in Tulsa, Okla., filled only a third of that venue.
No one interviewed for this story thought that New Hampshire’s status as a state with low levels of COVID-19 had anything to do with his decision to come here.
But try as he might, Trump will be unable to make this election anything other than a referendum on his handling of the virus, according to Neil Levesque, executive director of the Institute of Politics (IOP) at Saint Anselm.
“The pandemic is the issue that’s dominating now, and it’s going to remain that way right through the election. We’ve seen in the past when issues get baked in early as the ‘X factor,’ and this is one of those elections,” Levesque said.
“The phenomenon is like lead poisoning. You don’t get it by one experience of chewing paint off the window pane. This is something that grows slowly inside and affects you over a long period of time and experience. Once it’s baked in, there’s nothing you can do to reverse the impact it’s going to have.”
Levesque has his own perspective on Trump and COVID-19.
A year before he declared his candidacy, Trump delivered a speech at Saint Anselm that led many to believe that after many past dalliances with presidential politics, he truly intended to run.
Levesque, meanwhile, is recovering from his own battle with COVID-19 and is back at work after two negative tests earlier this week.
“It beat me down. This is no ordinary flu. Thankfully the rest of my family hasn’t gotten it, but I’ve seen how the illness can affect your frame of mind long after it’s gone,” Levesque said.
NH GOP in lockstep
There’s nary a peep of protest from prominent New Hampshire Republicans that Trump is putting rally-goers at risk of contracting the virus in one of the few states that, at the moment, clearly has the infection under control.
“The leader of the tribe does not get criticized,” Levesque said.
“I think people fear the pushback because the party is so supportive of him. He has been very successful at doing one thing that Republicans have been unable to accomplish, and that’s rebut what they have always seen is a bias in the national media.”
New Hampshire also has its own example of what can happen to a Trump objector from within the party, the narrow defeat in 2016 of then-U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who had refused to endorse him.
Matt Mowers, the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate in the First Congressional District primary, has no fears about a COVID-19 spike here hurting him or the president. “The campaign is assuring folks there is a lot of precautions that are being taken, social distancing will be enforced, masks available for everyone,” Mowers said.
“At the end of the day, the president wants to get a message out there to assure the country that the stakes couldn’t be any higher for this election. We can bring back the great economy we had before this virus hit us.”
UNH’s Scala said it’s easier for Republican candidates to stick together because they can be comforted that above them on the ballot will be Sununu, who remains one of the most popular governors in the country.
“Even if Trump never regains his footing, in New Hampshire, I think Sununu is prepared to do what he did two years ago, which is win anyway,” Scala said.
“I still think it’s true New Hampshire voters will look beyond Trump in choosing a governor and voting down below,” he said. “That is a tradition in New Hampshire politics.”
A clear partisan divide
Democratic partisans can’t contain their anger over Trump’s visit, ostensibly because of the health dangers.
“He sees that window of green (low COVID-19 states) on the map in northern New England and he can’t resist coming here and putting it all at risk,” said State Rep. Kris Schultz, a veteran campaign operative.
“This is probably the last thing Gov. (Chris) Sununu would want to see happen, but he’s powerless to stop it.”
Indeed, on Wednesday night Sununu suggested in a YouTube video that he might show up at the rally after saying he would avoid it out of safety concerns.
“They are like rock concerts, there’s no doubt there’s a lot of energy there, it’s a scene. And he knows how to get the crowd going,” Sununu said.
“Yeah, I’ll be there, but I probably won’t be in the middle of the crowd for safety reasons.”
Earlier this week Sununu said he would greet the president on the tarmac but not attend the rally.
Stepanek said the weather forecast for possible rain Saturday night from tropical storm Fay won’t dampen the enthusiasm.
“We’re from New England. We know how to dress for inclement weather, and we’ve seen in the presidential primary big turnouts occur despite the elements,” Stepanek said.
Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has stepped up its verification to make sure diehard supporters get tickets to the event.
This is the first Trump event for which those emailing for tickets had to provide a personal cell phone number and answer a text from the campaign to reserve a place.
“Trust me, this campaign is digital-savvy. I only went to one rally of his in Salem during the 2016 campaign and I get on average three texts a day from the Trump national campaign,” said Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity.
“When you (fill) the SNHU Arena like he did and had up to 10,000 fans standing outside, that campaign knows who its real friends are.”