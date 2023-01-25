DURHAM — Nearly two out of every three likely Democratic presidential primary voters in New Hampshire are against President Joe Biden seeking a second term in 2024, according to a new independent poll released Wednesday.
The University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll found that 66% said Biden should not run, while 27% said he should and the rest were undecided.
Last June, 61% in a similar UNH poll had said Biden should not run in 2024.
The number of those who have made up their mind on this topic remains relatively small according to the poll, as 26% said he definitely should not run while 13% said definitely that he should.
Biden found himself stuck in the pack with three potential Democratic hopefuls.
Transportation Secretary and 2020 primary rival Pete Buttigieg led this early horse race poll with 23% to 18% apiece for both Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who also ran in 2020.
Two-time New Hampshire presidential primary winner Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent senator, had 15% support in this survey of 346 Democratic and independent voters conducted from Jan. 19-23.
The margin of error for this poll was plus or minus 3.3%.
Survey Center Director Andrew Smith said it's worth noting that the poll was done as leading New Hampshire Democrats had criticized Biden for embracing a proposal to take away the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
A Biden bid for a second term was especially unpopular among those who self-identified as “progressive” with 81% of them saying he should not run again.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, had the highest favorable rating among more than a dozen prominent Democrats sampled in the poll; 66% said they were favorable towards her and only 9% were unfavorable.
The UNH Survey Center has transitioned to conducting polls with random sampling from a large panel of voters that it regularly uses.
The change was in response to the growing numbers of residents that no longer have landline telephones or deploy caller ID and don’t answer these surveys.