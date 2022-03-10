CONCORD -- The New Hampshire House of Representatives returned Thursday to the cramped, close quarters of Representatives Hall to do business for the first time in nearly two years.
In workmanlike fashion, the House over five hours plowed through more than 100 bills on topics as varied as carrying a loaded gun in a snowmobile or ATV (HB 1636), letting teens get a vaccine without parental consent (HB 1126) or letting cars be on the road without a front-end license plate (HB 1138).
But the joy of lawmakers getting back together was mixed with sadness and fond memories as the House paid tribute to its Democratic leader, Renny Cushing, who lost his long battle with Stage 4 prostate cancer on Monday.
Rep. David Welch, R-Kingston, worked both for and under Cushing as both were once chairman of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.
“We were at Seabrook together; on opposite sides of the fence,” Welch quipped referring to Cushing's long activism with the Clamshell Alliance protesters of the nuclear power plant.
“Renny Cushing did a job well done.”
The House passed a resolution honoring Cushing with “high accolades” for decades of service to social justice.
A table outside Representatives Hall contained a book for lawmakers and staff to write their remembrances of their fallen friend and for many, a mentor.
“We didn’t agree too often on philosophical issues but he was a true gentleman and a pleasure to work with,” said House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry.
The House also passed a resolution supporting the people of Ukraine and lawmakers were offered a healthy supply of blue-and-yellow pins and ribbons.
Another COVID-19 milestone
The House's return to Representatives Hall was another sign of a waning, COVID-19 pandemic which at times over 23 months forced the 400-person body to meet on the road, at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, the N.H. Sportsplex in Bedford and DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Manchester Hotel.
“The physical movement that happens in the State House when members get together really builds the socializing and it provides the opportunity that New Hampshire, more than any other place, can find bipartisanship in the right way,” Gov. Chris Sununu said.
Prior to the session, Packard issued a health advisory that recommended members wear face masks, a few weeks after state public health experts had dropped their own guidance that they should be worn in public while indoors.
Most of the House Democrats wore face coverings, while the overwhelming number of House Republicans did not.
A few Democratic legislators complained they got mild cases of COVID-19 from the last time they met together in Manchester.
Some hard feelings about the House meeting seemed to remain.
Just prior to his death, Cushing had warned the idea was a “disaster in the making.”
When Keith Ammon, R-New Boston, gave out a, “Hey, it’s great to be back here” shout, just prior the lunch break, many House Republicans stood and cheered while many Democrats sat on their hands.
House Democrats sued in federal court to try and force Packard to allow anyone to vote remotely and had pleaded in vain for an appeals court in Boston to issue a final ruling on the controversy prior to Thursday’s session.
Barrier installed
Legislative operations staff installed temporary Plexiglas sheets to create a barrier between masked and unmasked legislators who were sitting in the same section.
The House again voted for the loaded gun on a snowmobile or ATV bill, this time, 204-134. HB 1138
In 2021, Sununu vetoed it because supporters paired it with another idea Sununu rejected, to get rid of a state gun background check system.
“This is so we have constitutional carry on all forms of activity in New Hampshire,” said Rep. John Burt, R-Goffstown, the bill’s champion.
On parental consent with vaccines, Rep. Joe Schapiro, D-Keene, said some children suffer “chronic, passive neglect” from parents and they should be able to make up their own minds about whether to get a shot.
Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, warned this bill would “erode the fundamental role of parents.”
The House agreed with Pearson, killing the bill, 184-151.
Critics said letting motorists go without a license plate on the front end of their vehicle would hinder law enforcement.
Also, the state is only able to catch scofflaws going through automated E-ZPass lanes on the turnpikes by taking pictures of that front-end license plate.
The House voted, 226-114 to kill that one as well.
Packard’s leadership team survived a partisan scare when the House narrowly approved Senate changes to the maps that redistrict all 400 seats in the House to comply with the 2020 Census (HB 50).
Rep. Paul Bergeron, D-Nashua, objected that the Senate altered districts in five counties that affected a few dozen communities.
The House endorsed the Senate amendment, 172-163 and that bill will soon go to Sununu’s desk.