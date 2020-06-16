CONCORD – A battle over unemployment benefits between Senate Democratic leaders and Gov. Chris Sununu broke out Tuesday during the Senate's first session at the State House since the onset of the pandemic.
The Senate made changes to 26 House-passed bills during a marathon session in Representatives Hall, the spacious House chamber that allowed the 24 senators and staff to maintain social distancing.
The proposal would make permanent protections that were adopted for the duration of the pandemic.
They include eliminating a state requirement that people who are unemployed wait a week before collecting jobless benefits and adding an assurance that those who went out on paid family leave will not be penalized if they attempt to qualify for unemployment in the future.
“These are important protections that all Granite Staters should have,” said Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, a primary candidate for governor.
Gov. Sununu and Senate Republicans maintained the changes would force New Hampshire to opt out of federal payments that have covered much of the cost of jobless benefits during this crisis.
“This bill has serious, devastating consequences,” Sununu said.
“It would destroy our ability to provide unprecedented relief for those affected by COVID-19 and not something myself, the people of New Hampshire, or the Department of Employment Security could ever support.”
The bill passed the Senate on party lines, 14-10, with all 14 Senate Democrats in support.
Benefit hike nixed
A move to provide a $100-per-week increase in state unemployment benefits failed, 12-12, when two Senate Democrats, Sens. Shannon Chandley of Amherst and Jeanne Dietsch of Peterborough, opposed it.
Employment Security Deputy Commissioner Richard Lavers said that since the pandemic began, the federal government has paid more than $800 million to cover the cost of jobless benefits for New Hampshire residents.
“The federal government has told states not to make these types of changes because it would be a violation of federal compliance and conformity," Lavers said. “This bill would jeopardize the unemployment program and shift more of the cost onto the state trust fund, and is not the direction we would recommend.”
Senate Republican Leader Chuck Morse argued the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund would face up to $250 million in higher costs.
The drain on the trust fund would mean that by this fall the state would have to borrow from the federal government to continue to support unemployment checks, Morse said.
Feltes disagreed the changes would put federal support at risk.
He noted that the amended bill (HB 1166) makes clear that if the U.S. Department of Labor found New Hampshire wasn't complying with federal law, the changes would not take effect.
“Let’s deal in facts: This would not lead to a $250 million tax increase,” Feltes said.
Minimum wage
The Senate also split along party lines on an increase in the state’s minimum wage.
The state has no state minimum, so the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour has applied here since 2011.
HB 731 would raise the minimum to $10 an hour on Jan. 1, 2021 and $12 on Jan. 1, 2023.
Last year Sununu vetoed a similar increase, a move that was upheld.
Prescription drug reform
Republican and Democratic senators came together with Sununu in favor of permitting New Hampshire consumers and businesses to purchase cheaper drugs from Canada (HB 1280). This bill would also seek to save state government money by changing how it uses pharmacy benefit managers who act as intermediaries between the buyer and the drug makers.
Feltes said this would be the lowest cap of any state in the nation.
Repairing the House
Over the past few weeks, Senate committees have hosted virtual public hearings online so that they could propose nearly 350 pages of amendments to these bills.
This maneuver is meant to get around the failure of the House of Representatives to extend its deadlines to keep its own bills alive.
Senate leaders have said adding these changes to House-passed bills mean once they pass the Senate, they merely have to come back to the House for an up-or-down, majority vote on concurrence.
The House is scheduled to meet again June 30 on the campus of the University of New Hampshire in Durham.