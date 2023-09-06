An executive councilor is calling for more transparency on out-of-state placements for troubled juveniles after New Hampshire officials pulled two boys out of a Tennessee facility that New Hampshire’s child advocate said “operates on a culture of fear and intimidation.”

“It’s much too hard to get real-time information about these placements. We did more harm than good to these boys. They are the most vulnerable among us, and for a brief time we failed to protect them,” said Councilor Janet Stevens, R-Rye.