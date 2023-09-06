An executive councilor is calling for more transparency on out-of-state placements for troubled juveniles after New Hampshire officials pulled two boys out of a Tennessee facility that New Hampshire's child advocate said “operates on a culture of fear and intimidation.”
“It’s much too hard to get real-time information about these placements. We did more harm than good to these boys. They are the most vulnerable among us, and for a brief time we failed to protect them,” said Councilor Janet Stevens, R-Rye.
Stevens credited the Office of the Child Advocate for moving quickly to remove the children as soon as it was discovered they had been mistreated at Bledsoe Youth Academy in Gallatin, Tennessee.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Weaver said New Hampshire officials have reached out to Tennessee law enforcement authorities.
“Now it’s up to them to take what we have given them and do a proper and thorough investigation,” Weaver told the Executive Council meeting Wednesday at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester.
Gov. Chris Sununu said that is as much as New Hampshire can do about a licensed facility in another state.
“The important thing is we have let the state of Tennessee know the risk that these juveniles still face who are in the care” of Bledsoe Youth Academy, Sununu said.
Child Advocate Cassandra Sanchez's office released a update Wednesday to an August report of abuses at Bledsoe Academy.
The seven-page update included new revelations that included children forced to watch movies described as pornographic.
Both New Hampshire boys said a female staffer in her 20s had a relationship with one of their peers and told colleagues “she is mine.”
NH boy beaten
After the two New Hampshire boys met with state inspectors, a Bledsoe staff member threatened to beat up one of the boys and told associates “a snitch is coming.”
Two days before leaving Bledsoe, the boy said someone turned off the light when he was in the bathroom and entered the stall he was in, out of sight of cameras.
“I couldn’t see anything. He was swinging, so I started swinging. I hit the wall, the toilet, I don’t know, I couldn’t see,” the boy told Sanchez's staff.
A Bledsoe staffer told the boy he would get written up after that incident and people would not believe the allegations he had made against Bledsoe.
Last month's report prompted more people to come forward with allegations, including a therapist who worked there previously, Sanchez said.
The therapist said that all of the interviews released in Sanchez's earlier 17-page report described practices that instill fear and humiliation, create a fight-or-flight survival mentality in the children there and undermine trust in adults whose role is to help. They also revealed crowded, unhygienic and impersonal living and sleeping conditions.
“After meeting with both of them and hearing in more detail about the maltreatment they experienced while at Bledsoe, it is very clear to the OCA that no child should remain in the care of Bledsoe Youth Academy,” Sanchez said in a statement.
The boys said that even though they are now safe, they are worried about the care those still at Bledsoe are receiving.
One boy said he still feels “institutionalized."
“When I got home it felt so weird to wear my own clothes,” he told the child advocate staff.
The other boy said the experience left him “skittish” and asking for permission at his new placement to get water or go to the bathroom.
“You do not have to ask for that,” staffers at the new facility told him.
System needs improved
Child Advocate Sanchez said the system for vetting out-of-state residential treatment for children must be improved. On-site visits after placement need to be made more frequently and be more in depth in order to avoid the disturbing and systemic abuses at Bledsoe.
New Hampshire has certified as many as 44 out-of-state programs for troubled youth. Those in Massachusetts, Maine and Vermont are typically also under New Hampshire-approved contracts, which may provide an additional level of accountability and compliance with trauma-informed care.
Because of the discovery of Bledsoe's culture of bullying, intimidation and retribution from staff, Sanchez said her office's priority is to visit the 10 current placements outside New England as soon as possible.
"It doesn't alleviate all of our concerns." With facilities in neighboring states, she said, "Our number-two priority is to assess that they are delivering what they say they can."
Currently, the state has certified but not contracted with residential facilities for children in Tennessee, Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Connecticut. Many out-of-state placements have occurred because of staff shortages at New Hampshire's treatment centers, plus a demand for higher level psychiatric care.
As of May, children have been able to receive care that at Hampstead Hospital, now the state's psychiatric hospital for children.