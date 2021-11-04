More than half of New Hampshire workers — people who work for companies with over 100 employees — will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get weekly tests, and nearly everyone who works for hospitals and federal contractors will be required to be vaccinated.
Though the delta wave is ebbing around the country, Granite Staters are still getting sick and dying from COVID-19, with 11 deaths announced Thursday. The state also has the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in New England.
And while governors of other New England states have announced vaccine requirements for state employees or health care workers, Gov. Chris Sununu has opposed such requirements, and appears ready to join other states in a lawsuit to block the requirements coming from the federal government.
President Joe Biden proposed the vaccination rules for health care workers and employees of larger businesses during a speech in September, shortly after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Biden issued an executive order requiring vaccines of federal contactors — including companies like BAE Systems and institutions like the University of New Hampshire — in September.
The administration released rules this week finalizing the requirement for health care workers to get vaccinated by Jan. 4, and requiring companies with 100 or more employees to document that all staff are either vaccinated or get tested weekly.
In New Hampshire, according to the Department of Employment Security, about 343,000 of the state’s 750,000-person workforce were employed by businesses of 100 or more in 2020, the most recent data available.
Companies will not have to pay for the tests for employees who choose not to be vaccinated, but businesses could face fines of up to $14,000 per violation.
At the urging of business and retail leaders, Biden has delayed the vaccine-or-test requirement deadline until after the busy holiday season.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration estimates the rule for large businesses will result in 22.7 million people getting vaccinated. The Biden administration is considering the possibility of extending the rule to businesses with 100 or fewer employees.
New Hampshire’s largest hospitals have already announced their own vaccination requirements, with deadlines to get vaccinated or submit a religious or medical exemption by the end of the month.
Hospitals are among the state’s largest employers, and many report vaccination rates over 90% among staff.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health required all its employees to be vaccinated by Sept. 30. Elliot Hospital and Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, as well as Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, will require their staff to be vaccinated by the end of the month. Many nursing homes already require their employees to be vaccinated as well.
Institutions where vaccine mandates have already taken effect report only a few resignations over the requirements. Other states, including Massachusetts, where state employees are required to be vaccinated, are also seeing only a handful of resignations.
New Hampshire last week joined Missouri and eight other states in a lawsuit seeking to block the vaccine requirement for federal contractors, arguing that because many federal contractors are also state employees, the federal government is impinging on states.
Those federal contractors include the University of New Hampshire and BAE Systems.
Sununu has also signaled that he is interested in joining lawsuits to block the mandate for employees of large businesses.
Opponents of the requirements raise concerns that unvaccinated people will leave their jobs rather than take vaccines or be tested regularly.
While vaccine requirements for public employees in Massachusetts and New York City have led to increased vaccinations, Josh Reap of the Associated Builders and Contractors of New Hampshire and Vermont said he wondered if the same approach would work here.
“Ultimately, I think there’s that Yankee stubbornness,” Reap said. “If you can persuade me to do it, I’ll go along with you. But don’t tell me to do it.”