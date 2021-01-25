CONCORD – Two opposing bills to make changes to absentee balloting – one to make it easier and the other adding a photo identification requirement – came before a state Senate panel Monday.
Senate Minority Leader Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, said her “no excuse” absentee voting bill (SB 47) is built upon a law that let any voter cast a ballot in 2020 if they had concerns about contracting COVID-19 at the polls.
“I think we need to move forward with a process that allows anyone to cast a ballot by absentee,” Soucy told the Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Committee. “In the past I voted against no-excuse absentee voting. This is a process that should move forward.”
A record 814,000 cast ballots in November. More than 235,000 were absentee ballots, three times higher than in any previous election.
But Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan said his office had concerns with opening up absentee balloting to the degree Soucy is suggesting.
“To allow no-excuse absentee voting creates an opportunity for the absentee balloting to be managed, we have heard in other states reports of voter harvesting,” Scanlan said. “Our system places responsibility on the voter.”
Counter to NH Constitution?
The bill also would run counter to Part 1, Article 11 of the state Constitution, which permits absentee ballots only for disabled voters, or those out of town on Election Day, Scanlan said.
Another part of Soucy’s bill that did get universal support would allow city and town election workers to pre-process absentee ballots during four days leading up to the vote.
This too was permitted only for the 2020 election due to fears the virus would slow down the ballot count.
Derry Town Moderator Tina Guilford said local election workers found six absentee ballots had been improperly filled out in November.
The voters were contacted and came to town offices to make fixes so their votes could be counted, she said.
Cordell Johnston of the New Hampshire Municipal Association urged lawmakers to keep the provision, even if they can’t support no-excuse balloting.
“It was overwhelmingly popular among election officials; this saved so much time during the election. I don’t think there is any downside to pre-processing of ballots,” Johnson said.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Republican legislative leaders have consistently opposed no-excuse voting by absentee.
Last week, Sununu signed an executive order that permits town officials to do pre-processing of ballots for local elections; the Legislature has a bill (SB 2) pending that would achieve the same result.
Senate Ways and Means Committee Chairman Robert Giuda, R-Warren, said those seeking an absentee ballot should have to produce a copy of their driver’s license or other photo ID.
“I don’t think this imposes any unnecessary burden,” Giuda said of his bill, (SB 54) which is backed by four other chairmen of House and Senate committees.
Michael Skibbie, policy director with the Disabilities Rights Center, said Giuda’s bill could violate the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and would discriminate against the impaired.
“There is no justification to treat those voters differently; there is no evidence that absentee voting by disability has resulted in fraud in any way,” Skibbie said.
At the close of the hearing, Giuda said he would agree to narrow the scope of his bill only to those who are sending in absentee ballot applications from somewhere other than a permanent address.
“The intent is not to disenfranchise, but to verify those who are able to vote by absentee,” Giuda said.