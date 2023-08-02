Three vendors audition to replace aging voting machines in NH
Buy Now

Jeff Silvestro of LHS Associates of Salem explains the features of a Dominion vote-counting machine at Wednesday’s demonstration. Dominion is one of three vendors seeking to be chosen to replace the aging AccuVote machines used across the state.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Three companies demonstrated their ballot counting machines for state and local election officials on Wednesday, hoping to be chosen to replace the aging AccuVote machines used in communities across the state.

Those attending the demonstration were asked to fill out a 12-question survey to rank the machines, made by Dominion Voting Systems, Election Systems & Software (ESS), and VotingWorks.

Ballot Law Commission to pick replacement for aging voting machines
Buy Now

Berlin City Clerk Shelli Fortin, center, is next to feed a test ballot through a Dominion tabulating machine during a demonstration by three vendors Wednesday in Concord..