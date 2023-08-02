CONCORD — Three companies demonstrated their ballot counting machines for state and local election officials on Wednesday, hoping to be chosen to replace the aging AccuVote machines used in communities across the state.
Those attending the demonstration were asked to fill out a 12-question survey to rank the machines, made by Dominion Voting Systems, Election Systems & Software (ESS), and VotingWorks.
Secretary of State David Scanlan said the Ballot Law Commission would review the survey responses before likely narrowing the field to two, so that city and town officials get to have their say on the finalists.
“It would be nice to have their approval before the 2024 election cycle but there is no expectation they are going to be ready for the presidential primary,” Scanlan said during an interview.
Three years ago, LHS Associates of Salem, the supplier of the current AccuVote machines, informed state and local officials that those machines — which are no longer manufactured — were nearing the end of their useful life.
New machines stopped being sold in 2008 and local officials for years have been replacing parts by stripping them out of old, unused machines.
“I have complete confidence in the technology and the AccuVote machine is 99.9% accurate, but we do need new machines,” said Newmarket Moderator Chris Hawkins.
Scanlan said there will be a “transition period” to give local election officials time to plan for the purchase of replacement machines.
Manchester has set aside about $280,000 towards buying new ballot counters for the city’s 12 wards.
“Some communities have set the money aside while others haven’t even thought about it,” Scanlan said.
House Republican and Democratic leaders supported legislation (SB 70) that would let cities and towns apply to use some of the state’s $12 million in grant money from the federal Help America Vote Act to replace their machines.
Scanlan opposed the request, the Senate rejected it and the bill died before a House-Senate conference committee.
Dominion is considered a frontrunner to be one of the chosen vendors because like AccuVote, they are sold through LHS, which has been working with the state and its communities for more than 30 years.
Jeff Silvestro of LHS said Dominion’s Image Cast machine has many of the same features with some updates, such as producing a written report of all hand-counted absentee, over-vote and write-in ballots.
The VotingWorks machine also offers this option.
Several town officials said that could be a time saver late on election nights.
“This is similar to what we have but a vast improvement in a few areas which is appreciated,” said Durham Moderator Chris Regan.
VotingWorks is the only nonprofit company of the trio. This vendor is also unique in that it is offering open source software that allows the public to see the programming codes for the machine. Software for the other two vendors is proprietary.
“Unfortunately there are a significant number of voters who have lost trust in the democratic process,” said Ben Adida, executive director with VotingWorks. “We can’t talk about voting equipment without acknowledging that. I don’t think I am overstating it when I say this is a crisis.
“The voting equipment we use didn’t get us in this crisis, but it’s not going to get us out of this crisis.”
Several activists from We The People, wearing black T-shirts, attended the sessions. They sat up front and pressed Dominion and ESS officials about their software policies.
“You are saying, ‘We are not going to be transparent with our programming. This should be visible to all Americans,” Terese Grinnell told LHS’s Silvestro.
Keeping the programming proprietary makes the product harder to penetrate, Silvestro said.
“There are two approaches: open source where everybody has access and they don’t care if the Chinese can hack into it,” Silvestro said. “We have a different approach on the secure side.”
Many of the activists favor only hand-counting of ballots.
In its report last December, the state’s Special Committee on Voter Confidence said the state should “preferably” use voting machines with open-source software.
“Whatever devices we end up with,” Scanlan said, “the process needs to be as transparent as possible whether that’s open-source technology or robust audits that give the public confidence that these devices are accurate and the system is accountable.”