YDC victims say staffers at Allenstown boys center abused them

This is a current aerial view of the Pine Haven Boys Center in Allenstown. Lawyers said victims suffered sexual and physical abuse after state juvenile authorities placed youths there for nearly two decades starting in the late 1970s.

Former residents at state-contracted programs for troubled juveniles say they suffered repeated incidents of sexual and physical abuse similar to what hundreds of clients have alleged took place at the Youth Development Center in Manchester.

All eight of these clients said the state’s juvenile justice system for a time sent them to the Pine Haven Boys Center in Allenstown, a private nonprofit facility run by the Somascan Fathers, a Catholic order. They have filed suit against the facility.

Reporter Josie Albertson-Grove contributed to this report.