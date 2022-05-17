CONCORD — A proposed significant expansion of Keno in New Hampshire has run into a legislative roadblock over whether to allow video screens inside retail stores.
Currently, adults can play Keno, a random numbers game, at 220 bars and restaurants in the state.
The House of Representatives and state Senate each passed different versions of a bill (HB 355) to permit up to another 700 retail businesses to offer Keno because they sell lottery tickets.
But House Ways and Means Committee Vice Chairman Patrick Abrami, R-Stratham, said it would be a “very bad look” to allow these grocery, convenience and drug stores to set up video screens where crowds of patrons could watch the games.
The Senate-passed bill (HB 355) would let these businesses have video screens.
“You can sell Keno tickets, but no screens. We don’t want screens there with people gathering around them,” Abrami said during a meeting of House and Senate negotiators in defending the House version of the bill.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Gary Daniels, R-Milford, said it should be up to the business owner to decide whether to install video screens.
“If a business felt that a gathering of people waiting for numbers was interfering with the business … why would we not leave it to the business?” Daniels said.
Abrami said the legislation first proposed in 2021 would never have passed the House without removing the video screen component.
“I know I am not going to budge,” Abrami said.
New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charles McIntyre said bars and restaurants that offer Keno have the option whether to install video screens.
The legislation would apply to lottery retailers in the 91 cities and towns that have voted to allow Keno to operate.
During a Keno 603 game, players choose numbers from 1 to 80 and wager from $1 to $25 per game. A computer randomly generates 20 winning numbers every five minutes. The more numbers played and successfully matched, the greater the winnings.
When the game began in 2018, state lottery officials expected it would generate about $40 million in sales and $8 million in profit for state aid to public schools.
The game is already producing $50 million in revenue and more than $10 million for the state annually, McIntyre said.
He estimated this change would generate nearly another $6 million in aid to education.
Retailers cash Keno tickets
Leaders in the New Hampshire Grocers Association and the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association pursued this bill because these stores already have to cash winning Keno tickets at their businesses.
McIntyre said he didn’t think large grocery store chains would install the video screens, but they could be popular at larger convenience stores with space for patrons to sit and dine there.
“I think for most retail establishments this would be like a Powerball transaction, bring in your Keno ticket and cash out if it’s a winner,” McIntyre said.
Senate Ways and Means Committee Chairman Bob Giuda said the Senate would be willing to accept placing a limit on the number of video screens in each store.
But Abrami said that would not be acceptable.
“I am as pro-business as anyone here … but I am going to vote my conscience on that,” Abrami said.
Legislative negotiators have until Thursday at 3 p.m. to reach agreement on a compromise.
The panel is scheduled to resume talks Thursday at noon.
If a deal is struck, the House and Senate would cast an up-or-down vote on it on May 26.