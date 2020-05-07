CONCORD -- Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andru Volinsky of Concord called Gov. Chris Sununu a "fake" and a "coward" Thursday after Sununu criticized the Executive Council for blocking a final vote on all state government spending for June.
Sununu fired back that Volinsky, a District 2 executive councilor, was chasing "political headlines" with his move Wednesday to delay action on that spending on the same day New Hampshire officials announced the largest death toll from COVID-19 in a single day.
The rivals traded potshots in back-to-back appearances on talk radio Thursday.
Within an hour of that radio exchange, Volinsky took to social media and turned up the heat.
“The governor is a coward. This was a bipartisan vote to demand transparency of taxpayer dollars in a time of crisis,” Volinsky tweeted. “Sununu’s Trump-style fearmongering & publicly demeaning an entire branch of government is appalling.”
On Wednesday the Executive Council voted 4-1 to set aside the spending vote until at least its next meeting May 20.
Councilors said the protest vote was intended to force the governor to defend in more detail his spending decisions related to COVID-19 response efforts.
If the council approves the spending item on May 20, Sununu said, state government operations will not be disrupted.
Sununu, a second-term Newfields Republican, said Wednesday he had not been bothered by the council vote.
But on Thursday, Sununu said he was upset that the vote came on the same day that the state announced 19 COVID-19 deaths in long-term care settings.
“We had 20 deaths in long-term care centers and these guys are trying to get political headlines. How is that appropriate? How is that in the public good?” Sununu said on New Hampshire Today with Jack Heath, an iHeartRadio program.
Sununu said he gave the council much more information than the five-member panel usually receives about a government spending warrant every month.
“I thought better, frankly, of a lot of these individuals, but they are bowing to the political party,” said Sununu who served on the Executive Council before first winning election as governor in 2016.
“It is a bad move every single time. I am hoping at some time they just stop the nonsense and let us do our job.”
Volinsky: Outrage 'fake'
A short time later, Volinsky went on the air with Heath and characterized Sununu’s response as “fake outrage,” because he waited until Thursday to show it.
“The governor’s ranting on the radio the day after he didn’t have the courage of his convictions to say anything to us when we took the vote yesterday,” Volinsky said.
“This isn’t a partisan issue. the governor is trying to turn it into politics and it’s good government, it’s transparency, it’s accountability, and it is doing the job I was elected to do,” the candidate for governor said.
Councilor Russell Prescott, R-Kingston, joined the council's three Democrats in blocking passage of the treasurer’s warrant. Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, opposed tabling the item.
Democratic legislative leaders last month sued Sununu, maintaining the Legislative Fiscal Committee has to give approval to any of Sununu’s spending decisions. A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge dismissed the suit, but legislative lawyers late last week asked the jurist to reconsider that ruling.
Dems backed Sununu early
For about a month starting in mid-March, Democratic lawmakers and even his opponents were solidly behind Sununu’s actions as the incumbent’s popularity reached all-time highs in independent polls.
But Volinsky and fellow Democratic gubernatorial primary candidate Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord lately have questioned the governor’s response.
After Sununu said Wednesday his team was ramping up testing of long-term care staff and residents across the state, Feltes suggested too-slow action by the state led to 78% of the deaths occurring in long-term care here, one of the highest rates in the nation.
“Today’s announcement is a good step, though unfortunate Gov. Sununu didn’t adopt this weeks ago, because families may not have lost loved ones and we might not be in as dire of a situation as we now face,” Feltes said in a statement.
Volinsky has demanded Sununu provide the rationale for how he parceled out some of a $50 million fund of no-interest loans to health care providers, including $1.6 million to Convenient MD, whose chief executive contributed to Sununu’s election campaign.
“I don’t understand why the governor is hiding information about why he is giving away money to insiders,” Volinsky said.
Sununu said Convenient MD has done a “fantastic job” as the state’s no-bid provider of mobile testing and called such questions about his ties to company executives “political nonsense."