CONCORD — The legislative campaign for a forensic audit of the 2020 election in New Hampshire elicited wild charges, threats and conspiracy theories during a public hearing Wednesday.
State Rep. Timothy Baxter, R-Seabrook, said he proposed that this audit (HB 1484) be paid for with donations or private nonprofit grants to rebut critics who said the cost to taxpayers would be too high.
“Let me be clear: A majority of this state thinks either the 2016 or the 2020 election was stolen. Every voter in this country deserves nothing less than that and this would allow every person to know the truth,” said Baxter, a Republican candidate for a U.S. House seat in the 1st Congressional District.
An independent third party would conduct the audit, which supporters acknowledge would have to be a hand recount.
That’s because many of the memory cards inside automated voting machines used to record and count votes in 2020 were reprogrammed to report results of town or city elections last year.
James Wood of Merrimack testified at the hearing that he was at the Jan. 6 rally where former President Donald Trump alleged 2020 voter fraud, but he told a reporter he did not enter the U.S. Capitol with rioters.
“When the political process breaks down, then you are going to have the military option occur and you don’t want to see that,” said Wood, a 22-year military veteran.
“The military doesn’t ever fix things. We break things, that was our job.”
Wood accused the “mainstream media” of ignoring evidence of widespread election fraud in 2020.
“This election can’t be put under the table or swept away,” Wood said. “We realize there is something wrong across the country. We can’t put our finger on it, but we know it is there.”
Official: No credible claims
Secretary of State David Scanlan said a statewide recount of more than 800,000 ballots could take months to complete, would cost “millions” and require the work of thousands of volunteers.
He said elections are locally run, and he trusted that local officials would have reported credible cases of voter fraud if they existed.
No one testified against the bill, which drew a large crowd inside Representatives Hall, the House chamber.
Several who spoke at Wednesday’s hearings are activists with the New Hampshire Voter Integrity Group, which has alleged widespread election irregularities in New Hampshire during 2020.
Last fall, the group sent volunteers door-to-door to try to confirm unsubstantiated claims that more people voted in Rye and Waterville Valley than were registered in both towns.
Election officials in those communities denied any irregularities.
Marilyn Todd of Nashua, a founder of the group, said a forensic audit in Windham last summer didn’t convince her that election discrepancies occurred because a paper-folding machine made impressions on absentee ballots that were read as additional votes.
“You are going to tell me a paper fold caused four Republicans to each gain exactly 300 votes from a hand count and the leading Democrat to get 99 less?” said Todd, who said she’s a forensic auditor.
“It doesn’t make sense for a paper fold to do that.”
Trump has waged war with Dominion, the voting machine giant that a decade ago acquired the software used in the AccuVote machines in Windham and for 85% of the votes cast in every statewide election in New Hampshire.
Dominion has filed a defamation suit against Fox News for its coverage of the controversy.
Conspiracy theories
Activist Kelley Potenza said Dominion machines first were brought to the state in the mid-1980s, while John H. Sununu was governor.
She claimed their fraudulent use in Manchester helped Sununu’s candidate, George H. Bush, beat Bob Dole in the 1988 presidential primary.
“It’s been rigged for a long time, folks,” said Potenza, also a leader in the movement against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Diebold Election Systems created the AccuVote machines that were first used in Minnesota in 1990 elections.
Dominion Voting Systems didn’t acquire the technology from a successor company until 2010.
Another activist, Terese Grinnell of Loudon, accused House Election Laws Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, and other GOP committee members of blocking past attempts to uncover voter fraud.
“We have a bootlicker list and you are on it,” Grinnell said.
“The state of New Hampshire is going to primary you out. If you are a RINO — Republican in name only — and think you are going to go for the establishment, you won’t be in politics long. It’s a new day.”