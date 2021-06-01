GOFFSTOWN — A statewide poll done for a conservative New Hampshire think tank found more than two-thirds supported making New Hampshire a right-to-work state that allows employees to choose whether to pay union fees.
The Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy also reported a narrow majority — 42% to 37% — favored so-called freedom savings accounts that would give parents tuition scholarships to send their children to private, religious, charter or alternative public schools than those in their hometowns.
The House has the right-to-work issue on its agenda when its meets for marathon sessions Thursday and Friday at the N.H. Sportsplex in Bedford.
The Senate on Thursday will decide whether education vouchers (SB 130) should be part of its proposed, two-year state budget.
“Granite Staters don’t think it’s fair to make non-members pay union fees,” said Josiah Bartlett Center President Andrew Cline. “Far from being controversial, right-to-work laws are supported by overwhelming majorities both in New Hampshire and nationwide.”
On the issue, 68% supported right to work while 22% were against it.
Among Republicans, 87% backed the idea while Democrats were evenly split, 44% for it and 41% against it.
Union supporters maintain average wages paid in the 27 states that have this law are lower than the New Hampshire average.
Different result from UNH poll
Cline noted last month a poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center found a majority opposed education vouchers.
He maintained the wording of the question in the UNH survey was meant to get a negative response.
The Josiah Bartlett poll also found most voters (58%) said business tax rates should stay the same while a third (34%) wanted to cut them and a small number (8%) wanted to raise these taxes.
The Senate will vote Thursday on a state budget plan that includes cutting the two main taxes that businesses pay.
Voters also strongly supported requiring New Hampshire residents to show photo identification in order to vote, according to this poll.
Cline said 76% backed the idea, 19% were against and the rest were unsure.
The Saint Anselm College Survey Center conducted the online poll of 897 registered voters from May 26-28.
The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 3.3%.