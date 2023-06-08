The New Hampshire House approved legislation that would let cities and towns apply to obtain federal money to replace their antiquated voting machines. Here, Alicia Rainville shows her daughter, Evelyn Watts, 4, how to put the ballot into the machine after voting in the 2021 municipal election in Manchester.
CONCORD -- A plan to allow cities and towns to ask the state for permission to use federal money to replace antiquated voting machines cleared the House of Representatives Thursday.
The proposal would permit communities to ask for a share of the state’s $12.8 million surplus of federal Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grants New Hampshire has received over the past two decades to improve voting access.
Without debate, the House attached the proposal to a Senate-passed bill (SB 70) to create a voter information portal on the website of Secretary of State David Scanlan’s office.
The new portal would allow citizens to register online to vote more easily, to update their voter information or to request absentee ballots.
The legislation heads back to the state Senate and it’s likely this issue will go to a conference committee of House and Senate negotiators to try and work out their differences.
The state Senate had earlier killed separate legislation (SB 73) to permit the use of HAVA money for voting machines while the House Election Laws Committee had decided to retain its own legislation on the topic (HB 447) until early in 2024.
House Election Laws Chairman Ross Berry, R-Manchester, said he had a change of heart upon learning the state was spending more from the HAVA grant than it was earning each year in interest from the money.
The current state law does not allow spending any more than 1/12th of the HAVA money in a single year; this proposal would remove that restriction.
BLC to approve new voting machine vendors
The Ballot Law Commission (BLC) is expected later this year to approve different vendors to offer cities and towns replacement technology for the AccuVote machines, the vote-counting device exclusively allowed for use in New Hampshire in communities that don’t count ballots by hand.
The manufacturer is no longer making the AccuVote machine and local officials have had difficulty in recent elections obtaining replacement parts for them.
A voting rights advocate praised the House action and urged the Senate to endorse it.
“We are glad to see a bipartisan House vote in support of legislation to increase access to voter registration and modernize New Hampshire elections,” said McKenzie St. Germain, director for the New Hampshire Campaign for Voting Rights.
“Now, we call on the Senate to concur and advance this legislation to the Governor, advancing long overdue voter access and modernization for New Hampshire voters.”
603 Forward Advocacy and Engagement Director Matt Mooshian said his liberal group would have preferred the “clean” bill for an information portal but urges the Senate to accept the addition to it.