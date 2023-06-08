House combines voting machine grants with election portal
The New Hampshire House approved legislation that would let cities and towns apply to obtain federal money to replace their antiquated voting machines. Here, Alicia Rainville shows her daughter, Evelyn Watts, 4, how to put the ballot into the machine after voting in the 2021 municipal election in Manchester.

 Allegra Boverman

CONCORD -- A plan to allow cities and towns to ask the state for permission to use federal money to replace antiquated voting machines cleared the House of Representatives Thursday.

The proposal would permit communities to ask for a share of the state’s $12.8 million surplus of federal Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grants New Hampshire has received over the past two decades to improve voting access.