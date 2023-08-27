US-NEWS-STATES-LABOR-SHORTAGES-GET

A customer walks by a now hiring sign posted in front of a Ross Dress For Less store on April 7, 2023, in Novato, California.  

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS

INDIANAPOLIS — For years, Indiana’s GOP-controlled legislature has focused on creating a business-friendly climate by pushing favorable tax rates and regulations, aiming to foster the creation of good-paying jobs across the state.

The way Republican state Sen. Michael Crider sees it, those moves have worked: Companies such as Amazon and Walmart have built new warehouses and fulfillment centers in his district just east of Indianapolis.

Rep. Brian Sullivan

Rep. Brian Sullivan