CONCORD — Republican legislative leaders are trying to beat the clock on a Wednesday deadline, facing more vacancies on the primary ballot for New Hampshire House seats than Democrats.
Fielding candidates for the 400-member House of Representatives, the free world’s third-largest legislative body, is one of the hardest exercises in political recruitment.
All candidates for the 2022 election had to file by last Friday at 5 p.m.
State election law gives party leaders until today at 5 p.m. to fill any remaining vacancies on the ballot.
As of Tuesday morning, the field for 57 House seats lacked a Republican, and 42 had no Democrat.
The GOP actually has many more candidates running for the House than Democrats, with 409 signing up to run, compared with 371 Democrats.
That’s because there are 49 contested races on the GOP side, but only 19 on the Democratic ballot for the Sept. 13 state primary.
In eight of the 10 counties, more Republicans signed up than Democrats. Strafford and Grafton counties were the only two where more Democrats are running.
A race to run
GOP Executive Director Elliot Gault said the party will succeed in filling most of those vacancies.
“Right now, we’ve got 90% of the House seats covered in 85% of the districts,” Gault said.
“We’re already seeing from the number of candidates running that we’re the party with all of the enthusiasm on the ground. We are going to grow our majority at the polls.”
Democratic Party officials said early filing by candidates indicates they will regain control of the New Hampshire House in November.
The two parties have swapped control of the House in five of the past six state elections.
“After months of phone calls, Zoom meetings, State House meetups, and lots of coffee, I am proud to say we have recruited an incredible slate of Democratic candidates for the NH House with deep roots in their communities and diverse life experiences,” said Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, chairman of the House Democratic Victory Campaign Committee.
The Democrats have a bigger challenge in the 24-person Senate.
Republicans signed up to run in 22 districts, lacking only candidates to oppose the reelection of Sens. David Watters, D-Dover, and Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth.
The Democrats have four Senate ballot slots to fill by Wednesday, including the ones previously held by Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, who is running for the U.S. Senate, Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester, who is running for the Executive Council, and retiring Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren.
Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, also has no opponent.
Many of the GOP’s vacancies on House seat ballots are in cities that Democrats historically have dominated.
These include Portsmouth (5 Republican vacancies), Dover (9), Lebanon (4), Concord (4) and Manchester (4).
“By tonight we will have put a terrific team together. Clearly, the few vacancies we will have are in these Democratic-heavy areas,” Gault said.
Most of the Democratic openings were in suburban districts in the southern tier, including Hudson (4), Salem (3), Bedford (2), Epping (2) and Auburn, Northwood, Fremont and Atkinson with one each.
Curiously, both parties had failed to find a single candidate to run for three House seats representing the city of Claremont.
Later Wednesday, Secretary of State David Scanlan will conduct the random drawing that determines the placement of the political parties on the ballot.
Some political science experts have maintained having the preferred left-hand position on the ballot can translate into as much as a 5% vote advantage.