MANCHESTER — Concern over an impending snowstorm moved House Republican leaders to pull the plug Thursday on many major debates, ranging from banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates to expanding optional education accounts.
The pullback on the vaccine mandate debate also was tied to growing opposition to the idea within the House Republican caucus.
In a series of parliamentary maneuvers, the House voted to table many controversial bills in hopes that legislators could complete their work during a second day of sessions at the DoubleTree hotel in Manchester.
Weather forecasts were for the state to receive several inches of snow Friday, with the heaviest amounts along the Seacoast.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, warned earlier Thursday that unless the House picked up the pace, it would not complete work on more than 180 bills left over from the 2021 session.
Under its rules, the House must act on all leftover bills during its first three sessions of the new year.
Tabling many of these bills, however, means they can later be taken up by the House and passed by a majority vote at any time before the end of March.
House Education Committee Chairman Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, championed the ban on vaccine mandates (HB 255,) which would apply to all private and public workplaces.
“I know I don’t want to be here Friday,” Ladd said at one point, urging the House to set aside these matters.
State Rep. Melissa Blasek, R-Merrimack, urged the House to go forward with its debate.
“The primary function of government is to protect the public from infringement,” Blasek said.
Ladd noted the Biden vaccine mandates, which would apply to private workplaces, remained tied up in the federal courts.
Meanwhile, he admitted there had been plenty of pushback to this measure from business groups.
“This bill as amended has created a constitutional conflict between personal rights and the rights of private business owners,” Ladd noted.
The vote to table the ban on vaccine mandates was 213-142.
House Republican leaders embraced this ban on vaccine mandates last November after opponents packed public hearings in support of the issue.
Gov. Chris Sununu had supported the state’s decision to join in federal court lawsuits challenging Biden administration vaccine mandates for companies with at least 100 employees and on all health care workers.
Business opposition to ban
But Sununu said he would oppose any legislation that prevented a private business owner from deciding to impose their own vaccine mandate to protect their workforce or customers.
Meanwhile, the conservative House Republican Liberty Alliance came out in opposition to the ban.
Thus, any showdown vote on the vaccine mandate ban was likely to lose, given that all House Democrats would have opposed it, along with pro-business Republicans.
The school choice bill known as “local education freedom accounts” (HB 607) would give financial support to parents who send their child to a private, alternative public or home school program, regardless of the family’s income.
The state EFA program that became law as part of the state budget adopted last June is open only to families that make up to 300% of the federal poverty level or roughly $79,000 annually for a family of four.
As proposed, if voters approved the idea by a 60% majority, the town or city could offer these local EFAs tied to how much taxpayer money is spent to support public schools in each community.
The grant given to parents would equal 80% of per-pupil spending for schools in that district, minus all spending on special education.
The local EFA given to parents would vary greatly depending on school spending in each town and could be as much as three times higher than the average state EFA, which is roughly $4,500 per child.
These local accounts would have no income eligibility limit, so all families could receive these benefits.
The House vote to table this bill was 187-170.