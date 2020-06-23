CONCORD - Eddie Edwards of Dover withdrew Tuesday as Gov. Chris Sununu's nomination to run the state's professional licensing office, accusing the three Democrats on the Executive Council of "structural political racism."
"I'm not sure if there has ever been a better example of structural political racism," said Edwards, who is black. "This is textbook discrimination; delaying, redefining, denying, moving the goal post or using a different set of standards."
Sununu had nominated Edwards, 52, for this post three and a half months ago.
This is the second, recent controversy over race involving the council.
Two weeks ago, the Democratically-led council turned down by a 3-2 vote Sununu’s pick of Ryan Terrell of Nashua to become the first African-American on the state Board of Education in recent history.
Sununu attacked the decision, and Terrell said some of the councilor comments smacked of racial bias against him.
A few days later, Terrell signed up to run as a Republican for a seat in the New Hampshire House of Representatives this fall.
One of few blacks to win major office nomination
In 2018, Edwards won the Republican primary in the 1st Congressional District, but lost in the general election to Democrat Chris Pappas.
Edwards sought to become the first African-American elected to major office in New Hampshire.
In 2016, former State Rep. James Lawrence of Hudson became the first black to win a major party nomination, in his case to the 2nd Congressional District seat. He lost to incumbent U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-NH.
In his letter of withdrawal, Edwards accused Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord and a primary candidate for governor, of “controlling” the votes of the other two Democrats, Debora Pignatelli of Nashua and Michael Cryans of Hanover.
Edwards called a “racial stereotype” Volinsky’s conclusion that Edwards lacked the qualifications for the job.
“Councilor Volinsky' s statement about my qualifications was not only false but it also played into a racial stereotype long since removed from our society,” Edwards wrote.
“In light of Councilor Volinsky's self-proclaimed relationship with the NAACP and Black Lives Matter, it would be shocking if he were unaware of the historical context associated with false claims that black people are not qualified as a tactic to exclude them or deny career opportunities.”
Volinsky said in-person hearing was in works
Edwards claimed to have 25 years of administrative experience that included serving as the chief of law enforcement for the State Liquor Commission and as police chief in South Hampton.
Volinsky said he had been working to find a location for an in-person public hearing on Edwards’ nomination.
“I’m sorry to receive Mr. Edwards’ letter. I hope he knows at our last council meeting I was the one who suggested we could do the hearing in Reps Hall (New Hampshire House chamber) and we learned late last week that the House of Representatives was unable to accommodate us,” Volinsky said.
“I started discussions about other venues that we could use.”
Pignatelli objected to Edwards’ claim Volinsky orchestrated the opposition.
“No one, No one, controls my actions or my votes, that’s for sure,” Pignatelli said in a statement.
“In this COVID-19 time, our schedules, in-person council meetings and public hearings for important state positions have been put on hold. We all know that nothing is functioning quite the way it has and we are making necessary adjustments.
“I wish Mr. Edwards well as he goes on from here.”
In 2013, Edwards received $160,000 as a settlement of his allegations that senior officials at the commission had discriminated against him.
The commission denied the charge and as a result of the settlement Edwards had to agree he would not ever seek work with the agency.
Edwards said that he had been subjected to “disparaging comments” of a racial nature over the period of several years.
After he complained to superiors about these remarks, Edwards said he continued to be attacked.