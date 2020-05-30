Riley Gordon is launching his first political campaign as the state slowly pokes its head out from quarantine.
Gordon, who is finishing his second year at Dartmouth College, plans to run for the state representative seat held by Rep. Garrett Muscatel, who graduates this year.
Gordon has been active in politics since he arrived in Hanover, but this campaign will look much different than anything he has experienced before.
“It’s going to be unorthodox,” Gordon said.
Candidates for offices from state representative to U.S senator will start filing with the secretary of state’s office this week to appear on ballots this fall and will start collecting nomination papers.
As they plan their campaigns, COVID-19 will keep many away from campaign routines like knocking on doors.
Summer events are being restricted and canceled. There were no public Memorial Day observances and parades last week. Social distancing guidelines and lingering worry might keep voters at home and away from crowds. Shaking hands might be frowned upon.
“Ideally, I’d like to knock on everyone’s door and have a conversation with them. That’s not going to happen for a whole host of reasons,” Gordon said. “No one wants anyone knocking on their door, and I don’t want to get too close to anyone,” he said.
Gordon said that few of the Dartmouth students registered to vote in the district will be on campus over the summer, so a long-distance campaign might be the best way to reach them.
Joseph Sweeney, a spokesman for the state Republican Party who is himself running for state representative in Salem, said he was confident in the online campaigns the Republican party has set up already this year.
“Speaking for myself,” Sweeney said of his own campaign for state representative, “I’ll be focusing heavily on social media and digital advertising, as well as making phone calls to reach voters.”
He noted candidates and local party groups are comfortable with Zoom meetings and other video conferencing to get their messages across. Video meetings have become a way for campaigns, including President Donald Trump’s re-election effort, to engage with volunteers, providing training and a semblance of togetherness.
Sweeney said he thought the strength of a party’s lists is going to be more important than ever.
“Campaigns that can reach voters effectively online and over the phone are going to be successful,” he said. “The RNC, NHGOP, and Trump Victory Campaign have a robust data and voter contact operation that all of our candidates can utilize to reach voters and get out the vote from the safety of their homes.”
The state’s Democratic party will also rely more on virtual events to train volunteers and energize voters, like Friday’s online meeting with former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, said coordinated campaign director Liz Wester.
Wester said campaigns will still encourage people to start political conversations with their friends and family, both online and in real life, to get them thinking about voting.
“TV ads are going to be really important, but that neighbor-to-neighbor conversation can’t be replaced,” Wester said.
Gordon, the state representative hopeful from Dartmouth, said he regrets the lack of face-to-face contact with voters. Social media and phone calls can feel less personal, he said. But he and most other candidates in the state will have to make do.
“There is still an opportunity for meaningful contact and conversation over the phone,” Gordon said. “I just have to reach out, and I think people will respond.”