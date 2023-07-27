CONCORD — Although lawmakers left for vacation weeks ago, major business from from the 2023 legislative session remains unfinished.
Thanks to the byzantine and sometimes glacial pace of the final legislative process, 103 bills — many of them high-profile legislative achievements — still need the signatures of legislative leaders and Gov. Chris Sununu to become law.
During a recent interview, Sununu admitted he was in the dark about the holdup.
“I’ve never understood it. This is a total mystery to me which bills get to my desk and when,” said Sununu, who was an executive councilor rather than a legislator before becoming a four-term governor.
“I know the people at OLS (Office of Legislative Services) work long hours near the end of session and always do a great job. Yet when we want a bill passed and sent to me, we can do it in a matter of hours. Other bills take months to make the same journey. Go figure.”
Sununu knows he can — and sometimes does — summon legislative leaders and lawyers to quickly hustle and deliver pet legislation for a splashy bill signing or because the law needs to be made effective ASAP.
Other bills can be subject to government inertia.
With lawmakers largely gone until September, General Court Chief Operating Officer Terry Pfaff has become the clerk on the works on many construction projects, with crews tearing up major sections of the basement, first floor south and the Legislative Office Building.
Workers have abated asbestos found in the basement women’s room.
At times crews have shut down the north and south elevators in the State House so workers could make holes for future air conditioning and sprinkler upgrades.
Yet while dodging construction signs, legislative leaders and staffers continue to pore through the paper piles.
No state deadline for bills
There is no deadline in state law or legislative rule that spells out how long legislative lawyers can take to complete the “bill enrolling” process or how long a bill could stay on the desk of a legislative leader.
Once the last wordsmithing is done, all bills first go to House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and then to Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, for their signatures.
After that, they make the trip to the second-floor corner office of the State House, where Gov. Sununu gets five days to sign, veto or allow the bill to become law without his signature.
Assistant Secretary of State Paula Penney, a veteran of more than 35 years, is the exclusive keeper and guard of a small binder in which she tracks, by longhand, every single bill that passes the Legislature either to become part of New Hampshire’s Revised Statutes Annotated (RSAs) or veto roadkill.
“The process can be unpredictable, at times pretty drawn out,” Penney said.
Sununu has until Saturday at midnight to pass judgment on 30 bills, which will make a dent in the mountain of paper.
The governor will either be toting a heavy briefcase or getting through all this legislation before he heads off to attend a big GOP presidential candidate Lincoln Dinner Friday night in Des Moines, Iowa.
Among the bills awaiting final action:
• Dyslexia screening: (HB 377): This bipartisan bill requires initial screening for dyslexia and related disorders for all children within 60 days of their entering public school and twice a year in kindergarten through third grade to monitor progress.
• Prone restraint (HB 491): This gives further definition to prone restraint, which is outlawed in a school or treatment settings. The bill also requires an end to any restraint if a child shows signs of “difficulty breathing; choking; vomiting; bleeding; fainting; unconsciousness; discoloration; swelling at points of restraint; cold extremities, or similar manifestations.”
• Rear-facing seat (SB 118): For years, Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, has sought this one, which requires all children under 2 to be placed in a rear-facing child seat while in an automobile.
• Caring for injured police dogs (SB 268): Dubbed “Max’s law,” after a Portsmouth police dog killed in a training accident, the bill allows EMTs to give care to police dogs injured on the job and to bring them by ambulance to a veterinary hospital for treatment.
After Sununu dispenses with these, another 73 bills await.