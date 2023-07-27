While State House construction proceeds, final bills still need work
Buy Now

Once lawmakers left in late June for their summer vacation, renovations began on parts of the State House and Legislative Office Building. Here furniture and files are parked in State House Room 100 so work can be done to restore floors and make other upgrades in other parts of the building.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Although lawmakers left for vacation weeks ago, major business from from the 2023 legislative session remains unfinished.

Thanks to the byzantine and sometimes glacial pace of the final legislative process, 103 bills — many of them high-profile legislative achievements — still need the signatures of legislative leaders and Gov. Chris Sununu to become law.