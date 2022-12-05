Workforce shortage challenge for N.H. innovators
Sen. Maggie Hassan, bottom right, presided over her 5th Annual Innovation NH Entrepreneurship Forum with business, education and government leaders Monday.

 Office of Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

Business, education and government leaders told Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Monday the chronic workforce shortage is the greatest obstacle to taking full advantage of new incentives to help companies better compete with China and invest in renewable energy.

Hassan hosted online her fifth annual Innovate NH Entrepreneurship Forum with much of the focus on climate change provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act that will encourage building state-of-the-art chip manufacturing in the U.S.