Wounds raw as bail reform talks open
Buy Now

House-Senate negotiating committee began talks over whether to merge bail reform with a bill expanding access to medical marijuana for eligible patients. The State Senate combined both topics but House leaders said Monday there's no support for changing bail laws this year. 

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The raw political wounds left over from House-Senate infighting about bail reform continued to fester Monday as legislative negotiators made no progress during a first day of talks.

Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, and Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester teamed together to attach a bail reform bill to an unrelated measure expanding health care providers prescribing of medical marijuana for eligible patients (HB 610).