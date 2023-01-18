Bill would posthumously exonerate two wrongly accused

UPHAUS

CONCORD — Advocates are seeking legislation to posthumously exonerate and annul the conviction of someone convicted as a witch in pre-Civil War times and a peace activist jailed for refusing to provide a list of suspected Communist subversives.

Eunice “Goody” Cole of Hampton, in 1856, was the only New Hampshire resident convicted of witchcraft by a court in Massachusetts and sentenced to life.

Bill would exonerate convicted witch
Buy Now

This monument at the Tuck Museum in Hampton is in honor of Eunice "Goody" Cole, the only New Hampshire resident ever convicted of being a witch in 1856. A second judge found her innocent and the town restored her citizenship in 1938.