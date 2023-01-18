This monument at the Tuck Museum in Hampton is in honor of Eunice "Goody" Cole, the only New Hampshire resident ever convicted of being a witch in 1856. A second judge found her innocent and the town restored her citizenship in 1938.
CONCORD — Advocates are seeking legislation to posthumously exonerate and annul the conviction of someone convicted as a witch in pre-Civil War times and a peace activist jailed for refusing to provide a list of suspected Communist subversives.
Eunice “Goody” Cole of Hampton, in 1856, was the only New Hampshire resident convicted of witchcraft by a court in Massachusetts and sentenced to life.
For a time, she won her release to care for her ailing husband and a second judge found her innocent of the same offense in 1873.
In 1959, Willard Uphaus spent a year in Merrimack County House of Corrections after refusing to provide to then-Attorney General Louis Wyman a list of speakers at the World Fellowship Center in Albany, a summer peace retreat that he had helped run.
State Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth, said his bill (HB 89) would exonerate these two individuals and allow the Legislature in the future to do the same for other wrongly accused citizens after their deaths.
“The way our law works now, the governor can only pardon people who are alive,” Meuse said.
House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee Chairman Terry Roy, R-Deerfield, said he would consult with Attorney General John Formella’s office to make certain this bill does not conflict with the state Constitution.
Roy said it could be prudent to seek an advisory opinion from the New Hampshire Supreme Court on the topic.
“I want to make sure that it is constitutionally sound,” Roy said.
Hampton restored citizenship
Meuse said Cole spent much of the last 25 years of her life in prison.
In 1938, the Goody Cole Society convinced Hampton officials to restore her local citizenship. A stone monument honoring her life is in the town’s Tuck Museum.
“She led a pretty tortured existence. Many of her neighbors didn’t like her,” Meuse said. “There was hysteria (about witches) that went on at that time.”
Uphaus, a religious educator and executive secretary of the National Religion and Labor Federation, had visited Moscow in 1950 through an exchange with the Soviet Peace Committee.
This trip led to his resignation from the federation. When Uphaus took the job at the Albany retreat, the controversy reemerged with a 1953 Union Leader headline that read, “Pro-Red Takes over New Hampshire Fellowship Group.”
Invoking the Subversives Act of 1951, Wyman demanded Uphaus provide a list of all speakers. Even after the U.S. Supreme Court on a 5-4 vote upheld the state’s demand, Uphaus refused and went to jail.
Arnie Alpert of Canterbury, retired director of the American Friends Services Committee, said in a letter that no one associated with the retreat, including Uphaus, was ever charged with being a Communist sympathizer.
“It was a case of political passions overcoming good judgment,” he wrote.
Andy Davis served as co-director of the center and he said the legislation would right a wrong done to Uphaus.