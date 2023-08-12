YDC victims fund administrator says $100 mil. might 'not do it'
Lawmakers in 2022 created a $100 million fund to will compensate victims of sexual and physical abuse at the Youth Development Center and replacement Sununu Youth Services Center (pictured). The state administrator of that fund, retired Supreme Court Justice John Broderick, said Friday that $100 million may not be enough to cover all claims.

CONCORD — The administrator considering requests for financial damages for alleged sexual and physical abuse against juveniles housed at the Youth Development Center said a state-created $100 million fund may not cover all claims.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick told the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee Friday that lawmakers also should consider raising the caps on monetary awards for a small number of the “most extreme” cases.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick, bottom right, updated the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee as the administrator of the state-created system to consider requests for damage awards from victims of alleged sexual and physical abuse at the Youth Development Center. Jennifer Foley, Broderick's general counsel at the agency, is at left.
