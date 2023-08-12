CONCORD — The administrator considering requests for financial damages for alleged sexual and physical abuse against juveniles housed at the Youth Development Center said a state-created $100 million fund may not cover all claims.
Former Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick told the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee Friday that lawmakers also should consider raising the caps on monetary awards for a small number of the “most extreme” cases.
This is the first time the court-appointed administrator has said the fund the Legislature created in 2022 (HB 1671) with state budget surplus could be insufficient.
“I think maybe that $100 million is not going to do it,” said Broderick who has been on the job for about six months.
Currently, 120 alleged victims of abuse at YDC or its successor Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester have filed claims for damages with Attorney General John Formella’s office.
These requests total $82 million.
Formella said the actual damages approved would be much less than that.
“The total amount requested is not a good barometer of what will be paid out in claims,” Formella said.
If the victim is not satisfied with what the AG endorsed for an award, they can go to Broderick to seek an alternative, higher amount under a confidential “trauma-informed” process.
Thus far, Formella has approved eight awards totaling $4.8 million.
“Do the math,” Broderick said, referring to the average $600,000 award.
Sample equates to $72M
If that average held, the 120 applications would produce $72 million in payouts.
According to Broderick’s second quarterly report, six of the eight resolved cases dealt with both physical and sexual abuse. Sexual abuse alone was at issue in the other two.
Broderick recently presided over his first appeal case.
He has recruited experts to assist him, including former victim witness advocates who worked on domestic violence cases for local police agencies.
Jennifer Foley, Broderick’s former law clerk at the Supreme Court and a former state prosecutor, has joined his staff as general counsel.
“This becomes a conversation. It’s not a deposition, and in the end, it’s not at all like a jury trial,” Broderick said.
Most of the victims are over age 50 and reporting abuse that took place at least 30 years ago, he said.
“It’s pretty disturbing what I am reading, and I remind myself all the time these are children who had done nothing to warrant the physical and sexual abuse that I am reading about,” Broderick said.
Court lawsuit totals higher
Meanwhile, lawyers representing another 1,300 victims have filed lawsuits against the state in superior court seeking jury trials for their clients.
“I would lie awake at night trying to figure out how to process that onslaught,” said Broderick, a 22-year trial lawyer before his former law partner, Gov. Steven Merrill, nominated him to be chief justice of the state’s highest court.
These victims have until Dec. 31, 2024 to decided to use the alternative state damages system administered by Broderick.
“I think it is attracting people to come, maybe not at the pace that we had hoped, but I think the pace will increase,” Broderick said.
“The jury is still out” on how many of those now in court will change their minds and decide to settle in his venue instead, Broderick said.
“There is a reluctance to come into the system. We are designing our operation to accommodate all of those (1,000 court) cases,” Broderick said.
“I can’t prepare for the flood after the water is rising.”
The lead lawyers for the victims in court, David Vicinanzo and Rus Rilee, said the state system unfairly made victims surrender their legal rights for damage awards that were too low.
The settlement fund law capped damages at $1.5 million. The cap for cases in which only physical abuse took place was $150,000.
“For a lot of the cases, I think the caps are fair,” Broderick said. “If you want more cases to come, you have to raise the caps on the most extreme cases.”
Higher damage caps nixed
In May, Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua asked the Senate Finance Committee to raise the caps in the two-year state budget.
The proposal would have allowed Broderick and the AG to approve individual exceptions to the cap up to a maximum award of $4.75 million.
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said Formella rejected the idea.
Bradley said it was “too premature” to make the change, but lawmakers would likely revisit this during the 2024 legislative session.
On Friday, Formella told the House-Senate budget oversight panel it took a while to get the process started, but the number of processed claims will ramp up in the coming months.
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, a leader in creating the victims fund law, asked, “Are you seeing the law to be pretty stable and good or did we miss something we need to fix?”
Formella responded, “As we sit here today, I think it is working pretty well.”
Fiscal Committee Chairman Ken Weyler asked Formella what his office does when alleged victims bring claims that lack independent corroboration.
“Are we using a lie detector?” Weyler asked.
Formella said the state has not used a polygraph.
“We really try to treat each claim and individual as its own set of facts and circumstances,” Formella said.
Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Chuck Douglas represented a victim who Formella approved for the maximum $1.5 million damage award.
Vicinanzo declined to comment and Douglas could not be reached Friday.
AG gets litigation budget
In a related matter, the fiscal panel approved giving Formella a $6.9 million budget to cover extraordinary litigation costs between now and next June 30.
Last year, the AG got $7.8 million to spend more on the most complex and time-consuming matters.
In this latest request, $2.9 million would go to deal with both the lawsuits filed by victims and the state’s criminal prosecution of former employees at the YDC, Formella said.
Victims have brought allegations involving 150 staffers from 1960 to 2018.
Ten former workers at the YDC and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord were charged with sexual assault or acting as accomplices in attacks on more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007.
While the cases go back as far as 1963, most of them took place during the 1990s.