CONCORD — Public health advocates, law enforcement leaders and local educators launched a full-court press Tuesday, seeking to block legislation to require parents to give permission for their children to take the Youth Behavioral Risk Survey.
Over a two-hour Senate committee hearing, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police, the Department of Health and Human Services, New Futures, New Hampshire Women’s Foundation, the state chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and several local anti-substance abuse groups all urged the Senate to kill the House-passed bill (HB 1639).
Candace Tucker, director of the Franklin mayor’s drug task force, said the city would have lost $2.75 million in federal drug prevention grants had this bill been in place.
“We can’t provide drug and alcohol counseling to our kids if we don’t know what is going on,” Tucker told the Senate Education Committee.
But Jaima Wilder, a mother of two in Hollis, said despite a state law requirement, she wasn’t told her children were getting the survey, which she charged asked many intrusive questions they were uncomfortable answering.
“Every single person that is against this is getting money from the federal government for the amount of kids they get to take it,” she said.
Her daughter, Olivia, a 10th grader, said she told her mother after she took the test.
“There were a lot of things that were asked that I didn’t feel was right to ask,” Olivia Wilder said. “We were all treated like a statistic and there was no incentive to complete it."
Jaima Wilder claimed her son self-identified on the test as a “300-pound Black woman.”
State Rep. Ralph Boehm, R-Litchfield and the bill’s prime sponsor, said many students confided to him they routinely make up results.
“This survey is a waste of time and just guarantees jobs for HHS,” Boehm said. “It’s G-I-G-O, garbage in and garbage out.”
“No one is proposing an end to these surveys; only that they are done ethically,” said Ann Marie Banfield, a parental rights advocate from Bedford. “Why is nobody bringing up the importance of ethics in doing research on children?”
Survey every other year since 1990
Since 1990, New Hampshire public school children every other year in their early teens have taken the survey with questions about their sexual activity, illegal drug use, thoughts about suicide and similar topics.
Boehm’s bill would require the state get parents to opt in before their children take the survey; currently, students are given the test unless parents ask they not be given it.
Last month, the House passed this along party lines, 183-164, with all but five Republicans in support, all Democrats in opposition.
“Opt-in does not work even for field trips,” said Rep. Patricia Cornell, a retired school guidance counselor. “Kids are forgetful; lives are busy; even signed permission slips get left on the kitchen table.”
Bill critics maintain this policy would reduce the percentage of those who take the survey from as high as 90% of students down to a third of that.
Celeste Clark, executive director, of the Raymond Coalition for Youth, said this would make the survey unusable, and disqualify anti-drug advocacy groups for millions in grants because they use the results of these surveys to document progress.
Tricia Tilley, state director of public health, said the survey is the best way New Hampshire has to measure performance.
In 2014, it helped confirm at that time New Hampshire had the lowest teen birth rate in the country, she said.
“It is really the only long-term longitudinal data that we have to see if we are successful in what we are doing,” Tilley said.