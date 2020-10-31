ALONG WITH AN annual salary of $100, a state senator gets a nice parking place in the Legislative Office Building, an office, an aide or an intern, and some handsome nameplates.
But is the job really worth $567,569? Or even half that?
Through last week, that’s how much the candidates for the District 24 Senate seat have spent.
With what they have left, the total spend almost assuredly will top $600K.
Candidates for state Senate in New Hampshire have spent $200,000 on a race before.
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, has “raised” $529,000 in 2020, but the bulk of that is large surpluses carried over from past campaigns.
In recent times, no race has seen this much spending.
Rye Democrat Tom Sherman is seeking a second term. Hampton Falls Republican businessman Lou Gargiulo is determined to stop him.
A Trump 2016 delegate, Gargiulo has put his money where his ambition is, writing his own checks to the campaign totaling $275,000 through last week.
Gargiulo has raised $358,000, meaning he has received other support, too. His most recent donors included Exeter businessman Eric Chinburg ($1,000), U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. ($750), Gemini Electric Inc. of Auburn ($1,000) and NextEra Energy ($250).
Sherman has raised nearly $304,000 from outside donors, which most recently included the AFL-CIO ($2,000), the Eye Physicians and Surgeons PAC ($2,000) and the Job Creation Alliance ($300).
The campaigns appear to have been watching each other closely down the stretch.
In the past two weeks, Gargiulo spent $194,000. Sherman spent more than $112,000. Over the same period, Gargiulo spent $77,535 on cable TV ads. Sherman spent $74,670.
Sherman spent $14,000 on digital advertising, and Gargiulo spent $2,168.
Gargiulo recently gave $83,000 to the Republican State Committee and financially supported the Senate Republican PAC as well.
The Senate GOP group created a web page, “The Real Tom Sherman,” which tries to take the incumbent apart on taxes, guns, school choice and support for small business.
Sherman took to social media to rebut the attacks and featured those remarks prominently on his own campaign web page.
“I just want to clear the air on the lies my opponent has been spreading. I have never voted for a sales tax, income tax or capital gains tax. What I have done is returned over $170 million to you, property taxpayers,” Sherman said.
The income tax charge is over the paid family and medical leave bill the Legislature approved and Gov. Sununu twice vetoed.
“I can remember a time not long ago when $20,000 was enough to mount and win a state Senate campaign. Now these have become like mini-congressional races,” said Republican analyst Tom Rath.
This isn’t the only state Senate race in which big dollars are playing a part:
• Sen. Shannon Chandley, D-Amherst, has raised $158,000;
• Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline, has raised $182,000;
• Democratic challenger Jenn Alford-Teaster of Bradford has raised $169,000;
• Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough, has raised $111,000;
• Democratic hopeful and Rep. Susan Ford, D-Easton, has raised $127,000;
• and Democratic challenger William Bolton of Plymouth has raised $125,000.
Their Republican foes often are outspent, but state Rep. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, has raised $64,000 in her race against Ford. Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, has raised $84,000 to fend off Bolton. Bedford Republican Denise Ricciardi raised $77,000 in her effort to unseat Dietsch. Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, has raised $84,000 in her rematch with Alford-Teaster.
Gov’s backers take no risks
The Republican Governors Association likely feels confident about Gov. Chris Sununu winning a third two-year term on Tuesday.
Still, it’s been said, trust but verify.
That’s why while the organization didn’t buy more television commercials attacking Democratic nominee Dan Feltes in the final weeks, it did do $59,000 worth of polling with Public Opinion Strategies in mid-to-later October.
No doubt the purpose was to determine whether reinforcements would be needed.
All told, the RGA’s Live Free PAC spent $1.6 million, almost all of it on TV attacking Feltes as a tax-and-spender.
The Democratic Governors Association gave slightly over $1 million to the state Democratic Party, which put all of it toward TV commercials attacking Sununu as a “Trump guy through and through.”
In the end, Feltes came within a few hundred thousand dollars of matching Sununu’s war chest.
So unlike some past gubernatorial races, financially at least, this has been a more even fight.
Appealing for PPP reform
Business lending has become tight in New Hampshire because local owners aren’t getting their Payroll Protection Program loans converted into grants quickly enough, Gov. Sununu said in a letter to Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza.
In New Hampshire, nearly 25,000 businesses received PPP loans totaling more than $2.5 billion, along with $625 million in Small Business Administration aid, Sununu said.
But business owners are finding it hard to get more credit because banks say the PPP loans have them “over-leveraged.”
When Congress created the PPP program, the presumption was most if not all the loans eventually would be converted into grants.
This process has been slow, which Sununu said threatens the state’s economic recovery.
“I need your help in ensuring that the incredible opportunities that PPP created early in the pandemic does not turn into an albatross around the necks of our hard-working citizens,” Sununu wrote to Carranza.
Nursing home limits back
A little more than a month ago, it appeared most of the state’s nursing homes would reach Phase 3 status — the level with the fewest restrictions.
By the end of last week, none was in Phase 3.
Now, only homes in Cheshire, Coos and Grafton counties are in Phase 2, which permits activities such as group activities and community dining.
Homes in the other seven counties are back to Phase 1, which includes limited group dining and activities, daily symptom screening of residents and persons entering the facility and no therapy or companion animals.
“We have a pretty low threshold for stepping back in long-term care,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
Visitation is allowed at all nursing homes in the state except for three dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks — Pine Rock Manor Senior Living in Warner, St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester and Bedford Hills Center in Bedford.Pushing out antigen testsNew Hampshire recently received confirmation it will get nearly half a million of the BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests.State officials gave the ones they received earlier to testing centers at hospitals.
The First Responder Optional Screening Testing Program (FROST) will provide monthly testing throughout the state’s fire, police, emergency services and homeland security sectors.
Shibinette said the expansion will continue in the coming weeks to include visiting nurse associations and elder care programs.
The tests further will be offered to state and county prison programs for staff and inmates, and plans are in the works for them to go to federally qualified health care centers and residential programs.
The rapid tests, which detect viral proteins in the body, are less sensitive than the slower and more common tests, which detect genetic information related to the virus. That means a person who tests negative on the rapid test one day could test positive the next as the viral load grows in their body.
States aren’t universally embracing antigen testing, in part because studies have shown as many as 50% of negative results can be inaccurate.
Vermont put its tests into the stockpile because officials decided they weren’t needed right now. Nevada recently placed a temporary ban on them.
Public Health Deputy Director Patricia Tilley said the state is finalizing work on complete reporting of antigen testing results that will separate daily data. Currently the state reports the positive testing rate for the PCR tests each day.
Post-election elections
Right after Tuesday’s election, attention will shift to the next “races” — in the newly elected Legislature.
The House of Representatives will meet to organize on Dec. 2 in anticipation of the first day of the 2021 session on Jan. 6. Lawmakers choose the secretary of state and state treasurer for the next two years.
The state treasurer position is rarely contested. But Colin Van Ostern came very close to ousting longtime Secretary of State Bill Gardner two years ago.
Candidates for secretary of state are not likely to emerge until after election returns are in. Several activists have been seriously thinking about jumping into the running.
Expectations are that Gardner will seek another term as the state’s chief elections official.Two years ago there was some speculation this would be Gardner’s final term, but he has showed no sign of slackened interest.
A remote Legislature?
The New Hampshire Supreme Court will decide whether to grant the request of Democratic leaders to permit the House to conduct legislative sessions remotely because of the pandemic.
The justices heard oral arguments last Thursday on the question, which was submitted by House Clerk Paul Smith.
Opponents maintain holding remote sessions would violate the Constitution, which requires that a quorum of lawmakers must be “present” to conduct business.
Former House Counsel Paul Twomey argued in support of this question.
Last spring, the House met three times at the Whittemore Center at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
That won’t be possible in early 2021, with students back on campus and “The Whit” being used for ice hockey.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court has proven reluctant in the past to meddle with the Legislature’s power to write its own rules.
In the ‘spirit’
Even with elections upon us, folks in both camps got into Halloween.
Sununu said he kept his family up late at night at his Newfields home with the power tools, working on a graveyard of tombstones for the lawn.
“I don’t usually get this much into it. It’s been fun,” Sununu said.
The governor is a fan of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (“the snack size, anything bigger is just arrogant”), along with Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish.
Last Friday, New Hampshire Democrats showed off “Trump and Sununu’s Haunted House Of Policy Horrors” at party headquarters. It included spider webs, zombie walls, a trick-or-treat gallery and a graveyard of bills Sununu vetoed.